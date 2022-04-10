Tulsa-area veterans headed to D.C. after two-year Honor Flight hiatus

A group of 91 war veterans will leave Tuesday for a daylong visit to Washington, D.C., marking the return of a special flight program from a two-year break for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinated by the nonprofit Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight program, the group, with veterans from across northeastern Oklahoma, will fly out of Tulsa International Airport on Tuesday morning. The veterans will tour the nation’s various war memorials and other sites in the nation’s capital before returning to Tulsa that evening.

The program, which had been organizing two trips annually, last conducted a flight in October 2019, officials said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get going again,” said Lana Hurt, program director.

The program had a full group of veterans ready to go in April 2020, she said, but the onset of the pandemic forced the national Honor Flight network to shut down all flights.

Hurt said the ensuing two-year hiatus has served as a reminder of “why it’s so critical to get as many (veterans) on these flights as we can.”

Of veterans on the canceled 2020 flight, 20 have since either died or experienced a health decline that prevents them from participating now, she said.

“You feel so bad, but it was circumstances out of our control,” Hurt said. “Everybody understood.”

The total number of people going on Tuesday’s trip is 189, which includes the veterans, someone to accompany each one, and a medical team.

The oldest participant is 98-year-old Lonnie DaVoult of Blanchard, one of six World War II veterans on the trip.

The group includes 24 Korean War and 61 Vietnam War-era veterans.

The next flight will be held in October, as the program resumes its schedule of two flights annually, Hurt said.

She said the waiting list is currently at 400 veterans and continues to grow.

Even if the list didn’t grow anymore, it would take three years of twice-annual flights to accommodate everyone.

“If we had the funding, we’d love to do four flights a year,” Hurt said.

Each flight costs up to $125,000.

“They are chartered, and we provide hotel rooms for the veterans for the night before and all meals,” Hurt said.

The news last week of a surprise gift will help going forward, she said.

An anonymous donor contributed $40,000, which will cover about a third of the cost of a future flight.

“We were all in shock,” Hurt said. “We’re not used to donations like that.”

The community will have two opportunities to celebrate the current group of veterans.

A send-off program will be held Monday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa.

The public is invited to attend the free event, which starts at 6 p.m. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will speak.

The public is also encouraged to come to the airport Tuesday evening to welcome the group back from D.C.

The “welcomes” have become an important part of the total experience, Hurt said.

“It’s appreciated by everyone, but especially the Vietnam guys who didn’t get welcomed back,” she said.

The flight is due in between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Owasso High School Band will perform, with Patriot Guard riders on hand providing flags for welcomers to wave.

