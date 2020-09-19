Tulsa Area United Way's second Days of Caring effort focuses on employment help

“Some are new to the job market,” McDaris said. “We also have folks that have bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and they just need the digital skills and things like that in order for them to be marketable.”

Mock interviews are a regular part of the program, but before the pandemic they were done in person, he said, adding that it’s one of many ways they are adapting.

One of the interviewees, Kim Palmer, has been out of work for nine months.

She was employed previously in accounts receivable for a Tulsa company but was laid off, she said.

“I loved what I was doing,” Palmer said, adding that she’s improved her Excel skills through the Goodwill program and hopes to find a similar job.

“Overall, I did great,” she said of the mock interviews. “I got some pointers. I think it’s going to help me a lot.”

Hopper, formerly a certified nurse assistant, is supposed to start a new job with Sam’s Club soon. But her longer-term goal is to have her own makeup studio.

“I’m really into beauty and fashion, and that’s like a major dream of mine,” she said. “And I sell Avon, so it would go along with that, too.”