Tulsa Area United Way's second Days of Caring effort focuses on employment help

Asked by her interviewer to name her strengths, Anita Hopper didn’t have to think long before she answered.
“Maintaining professionalism. Being friendly. And always wanting to improve myself in every area of my life.”
“I think that’s a really good strength to have,” she added. “Because I think there’s always room for improvement.”
Hopper, who is hoping to improve her chances at achieving a career dream, was one of several students in Goodwill’s job training program fielding questions like that one Friday.
Part of the Tulsa Area United Way Days of Caring, volunteers from Williams conducted virtual mock job interviews with the students to help them with their interviewing skills.
It marked the second of three planned Days of Caring. Altogether, 130 volunteers from 15 companies participated in Friday’s efforts, which focused on helping Tulsans with job readiness, TAUW reported.
The final day of Days of Caring is scheduled for Oct. 9.
Parrish McDaris, coordinator of Goodwill’s TulsaWORKS Career Academy, said 10 current students were interviewed three times each by the Williams volunteers.
They ranged in age from 18 to 80 and represented a variety of work and educational backgrounds, he said.
“Some are new to the job market,” McDaris said. “We also have folks that have bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and they just need the digital skills and things like that in order for them to be marketable.”
Mock interviews are a regular part of the program, but before the pandemic they were done in person, he said, adding that it’s one of many ways they are adapting.
One of the interviewees, Kim Palmer, has been out of work for nine months.
She was employed previously in accounts receivable for a Tulsa company but was laid off, she said.
“I loved what I was doing,” Palmer said, adding that she’s improved her Excel skills through the Goodwill program and hopes to find a similar job.
“Overall, I did great,” she said of the mock interviews. “I got some pointers. I think it’s going to help me a lot.”
Hopper, formerly a certified nurse assistant, is supposed to start a new job with Sam’s Club soon. But her longer-term goal is to have her own makeup studio.
“I’m really into beauty and fashion, and that’s like a major dream of mine,” she said. “And I sell Avon, so it would go along with that, too.”
McDaris said the hope is that Friday’s effort might lead to some students finding work with Williams.
“But it’s really about good training, good practice and bringing that to bear on future career choices,” he said. “We’re getting real-world experience for our clients.”
Due to the pandemic, Days of Caring, ordinarily a one-day event, is three days this year spaced out over several weeks.
It kicked off Aug. 28 with a community food and blood drive, and the announcement of the TAUW 2020 campaign goal of $23,720,000.
The final event on Oct. 9 will be more like the traditional Day of Caring, and will feature hands-on improvement projects. More than 1,500 volunteers have registered for that day so far, officials said.
The multi-day approach was adopted to address the community’s most pressing needs while prioritizing the safety of everyone involved, they said.
For more information, go to tauw.org.
