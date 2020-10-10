Tulsa Area United Way's Days of Caring finale brings out 1,600 volunteers

Despite its scaled-back nature, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa Area United Way’s final Days of Caring event was filled with its volunteers’ usual spirit and energy.
United Way officials said more than 1,600 people pitched in Friday and were able to work on 110 service projects.
Most of the projects were done in person using proper safety precautions, while a few were virtual.
Traditionally a one-day event, the annual Day of Caring was spread out over three days this year because of the pandemic.
The first one was held Aug. 28, and featured a food and blood drive.
Friday’s event, with its focus on service projects, looked more like the traditional Day of Caring.
The volunteers represented more than 45 companies and organizations.
At Youth Services of Tulsa’s campus, more than 20 volunteers from the Tulsa Regional Chamber teamed up to perform landscaping and beautification chores, trimming trees and shrubs and removing debris.
Groups of CEC Corp. and Mazzio’s employees also volunteered at Youth Services.
Angie Zaricor, chamber director of regional partnerships and leader of the chamber volunteers, said, “We all get so involved in our day-to-day activities, and it’s good to just stop for a day and help somebody else.”
The volunteers wore face masks and kept their distance from others as they worked.
Because they’ve been working remotely, Friday was actually the first time in months many of the chamber staff had seen each other in person, Zaricor said.
“We were super-excited about that. We had to start with a group picture.”
Also part of the Days of Caring, LIFE Senior Services collected nonperishable food items Friday that will go to lower-income seniors.
Food donations could be dropped off at three sites — LIFE’s main midtown office and two of its housing communities, Kenosha Landing in Broken Arrow and Pioneer Village in Jenks.
At the midtown location, Tulsa Community College student volunteers Deja Williams and Hasan Ojekale helped out.
“We really want to collect as much food as we can, especially during the pandemic,” Williams said.
The COVID-19 pandemic “has really exposed a core vulnerability,” said Sarah Tirrell, director of LIFE’s Vintage Housing Program, which provides affordable housing to around 700 Tulsa-area senior adults.
“So many of our seniors have really struggled,” she said. “We’ve got some food insecurity. Many don’t feel safe getting out to go to the grocery store. We’ve got some who work who’ve had their hours cut.”
Tirrell said all food collected Friday would go to stock the pantries at LIFE’s Vintage communities.
By spreading the Days of Caring over three days, United Way officials hoped to address the community’s most pressing needs while prioritizing the safety of everyone involved.
In addition to Friday’s service projects, the previous efforts brought in donations of 50,000 pounds of food, 155 pints of blood and hundreds of tech accessories for students doing distance learning.
“The outpouring of support has been awe-inspiring and is a reflection of the generosity and caring spirit in our community,” said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way.
“Many people who felt helpless during the pandemic found a way to actively participate in meeting the needs of others.”
Featured video
Tulsa World Magazine’s Women to Watch: Meet 13 women who go above and beyond for community
Tim Stanley
918-581-8385
Twitter: @timstanleyTW
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.