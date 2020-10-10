Tulsa Area United Way's Days of Caring finale brings out 1,600 volunteers

The volunteers wore face masks and kept their distance from others as they worked.

Because they’ve been working remotely, Friday was actually the first time in months many of the chamber staff had seen each other in person, Zaricor said.

“We were super-excited about that. We had to start with a group picture.”

Also part of the Days of Caring, LIFE Senior Services collected nonperishable food items Friday that will go to lower-income seniors.

Food donations could be dropped off at three sites — LIFE’s main midtown office and two of its housing communities, Kenosha Landing in Broken Arrow and Pioneer Village in Jenks.

At the midtown location, Tulsa Community College student volunteers Deja Williams and Hasan Ojekale helped out.

“We really want to collect as much food as we can, especially during the pandemic,” Williams said.

The COVID-19 pandemic “has really exposed a core vulnerability,” said Sarah Tirrell, director of LIFE’s Vintage Housing Program, which provides affordable housing to around 700 Tulsa-area senior adults.