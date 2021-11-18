Tulsa Area United Way surpasses goal for 2021 fundraising campaign by over $100,000

Tulsa lived up to its reputation of generosity when the Tulsa Area United Way announced Thursday night that it exceeded its 2021 fundraising campaign goal by more than $100,000 and last year's fundraising total by more than $1 million.
The annual fundraising campaign provides a safety net and services to strengthen education, financial stability, and health and safety for thousands of people through community collaborations and grants to 59 partner agencies in the Tulsa area.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and Tulsa Teachers Credit Union President and CEO Tim Lyons, co-chairs of the 2021 campaign, announced the campaign's goal of $25,370,129.
On Thursday night, they announced at the annual Unite event at the Herman and Kate Kaiser YMCA that the campaign raised a total of $25,493,060.
"As we've met with companies and their employees and with foundations and individual donors, we've seen over and over again that this community really cares for one another," Keith said at the event.
"Whether it's in times of disaster like floods, wildfires and the pandemic or in the face-to-face or daily struggles of homelessness and mental illness or other personal challenges, United Way is there to help those in need of help when they need it and it matters."
Alison Anthony, TAUW president and CEO, said it's a miracle that the campaign was able to raise so much money this year thanks to Keith and Lyons.
Last year, the 2020 campaign raised $24,765,344 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number that also exceeded that year's goal.
"Albert Einstein said there are two ways to live your life: one as though nothing is a miracle and the other as though everything is a miracle," Anthony said.
"The word and commitment on my heart these past few months is to let this campaign be a luminary for this community, to be a light for hope, a reminder to the community that better days are ahead when we unite for a common goal."