Tulsa Area United Way surpasses goal for 2021 fundraising campaign by over $100,000

Tulsa lived up to its reputation of generosity when the Tulsa Area United Way announced Thursday night that it exceeded its 2021 fundraising campaign goal by more than $100,000 and last year's fundraising total by more than $1 million.

The annual fundraising campaign provides a safety net and services to strengthen education, financial stability, and health and safety for thousands of people through community collaborations and grants to 59 partner agencies in the Tulsa area.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and Tulsa Teachers Credit Union President and CEO Tim Lyons, co-chairs of the 2021 campaign, announced the campaign's goal of $25,370,129.

On Thursday night, they announced at the annual Unite event at the Herman and Kate Kaiser YMCA that the campaign raised a total of $25,493,060.

"As we've met with companies and their employees and with foundations and individual donors, we've seen over and over again that this community really cares for one another," Keith said at the event.

"Whether it's in times of disaster like floods, wildfires and the pandemic or in the face-to-face or daily struggles of homelessness and mental illness or other personal challenges, United Way is there to help those in need of help when they need it and it matters."