Tulsa Area United Way hands out annual Live United Awards at luncheon

The Tulsa Area United Way took the opportunity Tuesday to recognize its biggest supporters among a variety of local companies, organizations and individuals.

The Live United Awards and Luncheon, held at the Cox Business Center, drew more than 800 guests, and also served as an opportunity to celebrate the success of TAUW’s 2021 fundraising campaign.

The drive raised $25,493,060, exceeding its goal by nearly $123,000.

“Tens of thousands of donors came together giving a little of their paycheck each month to make our community a better place to live,” said Tim Lyons, campaign co-chairman along with Karen Keith.

“That, along with the amazing support from the corporate community, individual donors, area foundations, and more than 8,000 volunteers, demonstrated how the power of living united is present in one of America’s most generous cities.”

QuikTrip Corp. was presented the United Way’s Groundbreaker Award for conducting the only employee campaign over $2 million, the sixth time QuikTrip has reached the mark. QuikTrip also received the Williams Summit Leadership Award.

Bank of Oklahoma and Williams each received the Visionary Award for support of over $1.5 million each. ONEOK received the Cornerstone Award for raising over $1 million, and George Kaiser Family Foundation, Magellan Midstream Partners, LP, and ONE Gas were each honored for campaigns and contributions above $500,000.

The annual Community Spirit Award was given to all healthcare and public school systems that ran United Way campaigns, while Marla Bradshaw was named recipient of the annual Clydella Hentschel Award for Women in Leadership.

Event sponsors included TTCU Federal Credit Union, WeStreet Credit Union and ONEOK.

For details on all awards, go to awards.tauw.org.

