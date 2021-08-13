Tulsa-area schools react to Friday news blast in battle over mask mandates

Many Tulsa-area school districts indicated Friday that they will not be following Oklahoma City Public Schools' lead on requiring masks on campus.
And the late Friday news that the Tulsa City Council could soon vote to impose an indoor mask requirement for ages 4 and up in public places within the city limits was described by one local school leader as potentially confusing and divisive.
Officials for Tulsa, Bixby, Jenks, Sand Springs, Owasso and Union schools confirmed that their districts will continue to follow already-adopted "return to learn" plans, including mask policies, despite the Oklahoma City superintendent's saying he personally will be requiring masks inside schools there beginning Monday.
That district is offering parents the ability to opt out.
Tulsa Public Schools has adopted a plan for 2021-22 that says it "expects" students and employees to wear masks indoors. Spokeswoman Emma Garrett Nelson said Friday that the TPS plan "is staying the same."
Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said he doesn't envision his district imposing a blanket mask mandate of any kind, as it had in place in 2020-21, because there isn't great support for it within the community or even the school district's own employees.
But his district has stepped up other mitigation measures and, after classes begin, he thinks it is possible that local school leaders may need to reassess.
"I do want to have the ability to exercise our right to impose a mask mandate if, for example, we have one school with higher cases than others," Miller said. "Let's go a couple of weeks and look at the data.
"Last week, we limited outside visitors to try to minimize exposure to our staff. We're not trying to shut the community out; we're trying to be able to stay in school, which is our ultimate goal."
Oklahoma City Public Schools also announced that it will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide a one-time $1,000 payment to staff who provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 15. But no Tulsa-area districts have indicated any immediate plans to offer a similar stipend.
Senate Bill 658, signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Kevin Stitt, prohibits school districts and public universities from requiring masks unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor for their community. Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the ongoing COVID surge.
Near the close of business on Friday, an agenda was posted for a special meeting of the Tulsa City Council on Monday night to consider a mask mandate that would apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals 4 years of age and older.
Asked for her school district's reaction to that development, Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield said school districts are facing a kind of Catch-22.
"When state and local laws contradict each other, it places school districts in a precarious and challenging position. How do districts make the choice between defying one law or ordinance and complying with another?" she said.
"We understand many of our elected officials are trying to act in the best interest of public health and safety, but when there is no consistency in regulations and the goalposts continue to move, the result could lead to greater confusion and division within our communities."
Owasso started classes Thursday. The first day of school for half of Bixby's students is Monday, while the other half will have their first day on Wednesday. Sand Springs' first day is Tuesday. Jenks, Broken Arrow and Union are scheduled to start classes on Wednesday. Students return at TPS on Thursday.