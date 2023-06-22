Local school districts are hustling to clean up sites and resume summer programming in the aftermath of last weekend’s storms.

Normally, Oklahoma’s Competitive Bidding Act requires school districts to solicit multiple quotes for contracts of at least $50,000 or have a 21-day publicly advertised bidding period for contracts of $100,000 or more.

However, in an effort to expedite their cleanup efforts, the boards of education for both Sand Springs and Broken Arrow conducted emergency meetings this week to get the necessary contracts in place faster.

Broken Arrow’s last two campuses, Rosewood Elementary School and Childers Middle School, regained at least partial power early Thursday. However, the district’s Freshman Academy took the greatest amount of damage.

Along with a destroyed press box at the school’s football stadium, two air conditioning units were tossed around by the wind and a hole was ripped in the roof above the school’s gymnasium.

“If we would have had to comply with that (the Competitive Bidding Act), we’d have a building sitting there for 21 to possibly 30 days with no roof on it,” BAPS Director of Maintenance Roger Shepherd said. “We can’t do that. It’s just not a wise thing to do.”

The roof work got underway Wednesday and with remediation efforts ongoing, the basketball court will be saved. The air conditioning repair and replacement work are on track to be completed in mid-July. The press box at the Freshman Academy stadium will be replaced as well, although Shepherd said it might not be before the first day of classes.

“We never, ever get anything done in those kind of timelines, but we had to because it was an emergency,” Shepherd said. “We hope to have the roof repairs done by next week.”

To the west, Sand Springs Public Schools’ emergency session was needed to expedite clean up and remediation efforts at Charles Page High School’s performing arts building. The storm-induced power outages caused a sensor on a second-floor toilet to malfunction and run continuously.

All of Sand Springs Public Schools’ summer programming has been canceled through Friday due to continued power outages.

Like Sand Springs, all of Tulsa Public Schools’ summer programming has been suspended through Friday thanks to the widespread power outages. An announcement about Monday’s status is slated to come by Sunday evening.

None of TPS’ buildings sustained major damage, although about 30 windows at Hale High School were broken by wind and debris. Additionally, the 15th and Sheridan campus of a TPS authorized charter school, Tulsa Honor Academy, had interior and exterior damage brought on by debris. Restoration efforts are under way

“We have been inspecting every site as power has been restored to ensure they are safe to operate,” said Jorge Robles, the district’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “There have been a few with the gas shut off or the meter was damaged, plus ensuring that they (sites) are accessible in a safe way.”

Robles also said the district is currently on track to be able to open 29 of its 33 summer feeding sites come Monday, with the exceptions being Cooper, Marshall and Robertson elementary schools and Rogers College Middle and High School.

If those sites can open safely, Robles said the district’s child nutrition team is prepared to make meals at another location and bring them to those campuses to be eaten on site. Federal waivers that allowed grab and go meal service for summer feeding programs in urban areas lapsed in 2022.

With school cafeterias also impacted by power outages, TPS’ child nutrition team has been attempting to move as much food as possible to locations with electricity. They are still assessing how many cartons of milk, chicken nuggets and other lunchroom perishables were lost due to the storm.

“We order food for meals weekly, so the worst case scenario in terms of food lost is a week’s worth of product for 33 Summer Café sites,” Robles said, noting that TPS spends about $13,300 per week on food for summer meals and is projected to lose an estimated $50,000 in federal reimbursements for the meals not served this week.

Speaking to reporters while touring the damage at the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy Thursday afternoon, state Superintendent Ryan Walters said he and the Oklahoma State Department of Education would be reaching out to districts to offer support with clean-up efforts and indicated plans to tour other sites that were damaged by the storm.

“We’re looking to see if we can help with any resources or help make any connections with local YMCAs or Boys and Girls Clubs,” he said. “We’re running into issues with who has power or capacity. Anything we can do with any partnerships, we’re looking into that. We’re trying to figure out anything we can do to get things out of the way so districts can focus on this and share resources whenever possible.”

However, other than Broken Arrow and Tulsa Public Schools, Walters refused to identify which districts or even how many he would be contacting.

A spokeswoman for TPS confirmed that Walters and Superintendent Deborah Gist did speak about the storm’s impact on district operations.

When reached Thursday afternoon, representatives from Union, Jenks, Owasso and Sand Springs all said their districts had not heard anything from Walters or OSDE about the storm’s impact on their campuses or operations.

A spokesman for Union Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that the roof at Rosa Parks Elementary School did sustain some damage, but all of the district’s summer school sites were already back online and operational.

Owasso did not have any reported damage to its buildings. Jenks Public Schools initially had some campuses without power but resumed all summer programming by Wednesday.

