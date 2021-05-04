Tulsa area population tops 1 million for first time, Census Bureau data says

Mike Neal, president and chief executive officer of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement Tuesday that crossing the 1 million-person threshold offers the region a number of advantages.

"When companies evaluate prospective locations for a relocation or expansion, a metro area of more than 1 million people can often be a deciding factor," Neal said. "Now that northeast Oklahoma clearly checks that box, we expect to compete against larger markets that have high labor and land costs.

"Our region’s low cost of living, short commute times and collaborative approach to economic development will continue to give us an edge as we ascend to this new tier of communities."

Rich Brierre, executive director of the Indian Nations Council of Governments, said the 1 million population mark is a major threshold for major metropolitan areas for economic development.

“Crossing the 1 million population threshold will be a significant milestone for the metropolitan area,” Brierre said.

He said the metro-area population could grow even larger if additional counties are added to the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area. The U.S. Office of Management and Budget delineates metropolitan statistical areas and their smaller cousins, micropolitan statistical areas.