Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Military Officers Association of America’s Green Country Chapter will be raising funds to support its various projects, including scholarships for local JROTC groups.

The group has set a Trivia Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser to be held at the Tulsa Elks Lodge, 5335 S. Harvard Ave, on Saturday, Sept. 30.

This will be the first fundraising activity the chapter has held in at least 10 years, officials said.

Funds raised will help sponsor activities and scholarships for local JROTC groups, surviving spouse activities and the chapter’s legislative advocacy efforts.

Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with trivia at 7 p.m. Group tables of eight cost $200. Individuals may attend for $25 and fill a community table. Trophies will be awarded for first and last place.

This year, the chapter awarded 13 local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps groups with financial awards, certificates of achievement and MOAA medals.

For information or to reserve a table, contact Alta Segovia at altafsegovia51@gmail.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

(DONE)