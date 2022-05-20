Tulsa-area kids learn about golf career opportunities through PGA's Beyond the Green event

Coinciding with this week’s PGA Championship, more than 100 kids from across the state spent a day at Southern Hills Country Club learning about job opportunities related to golf.

The purpose of Beyond the Green, an upbeat event put on by PGA WORKS, was to educate and inspire students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the $84 billion golf industry.

“It’s not about the PGA of America,” PGA WORKS program specialist Rachel Melendez Mabee said. “It’s not about PGA Works. It’s about those kids in the room and the message we’re trying to preach and the changes we’re trying to make.

“We know it doesn’t happen overnight. These events are great, and we’ll keep having them, but it takes a lot more. We have to be dedicated to what’s next. I believe that we really are.”

Among those in attendance were members of the Thunder Fellows, a program developed by the Oklahoma City Thunder to unlock opportunities in sports, entertainment and technology for Black high school and college students in the Tulsa area.

The Thunder Fellows networked with executives in sports and business and participated in conversations that focused on the importance of diversifying every facet of the golf industry.

“Golf is homogenous and has been historically, but there are efforts that are being taken to increase the diversity and increase the diverse talent pipeline,” Thunder Fellows Executive Director Cedric Ikpo said.

“There are opportunities, and there’s money to be made. Why can’t we get a piece of that pie?”

Throughout the day, the kids heard from relatable speakers and panelists who showed there’s a place for people from all races in every field, including golf.

“Representation matters,” Melendez Mabee said. “You hear it a lot, but it’s a mantra that I live by. It’s personal for me — I’m a Black woman in this industry.”

Prei’yah Frazier, a 15-year-old who attends Booker T. Washington High School, is one of the Thunder Fellows. She plans to become an architect when she grows up and was encouraged by Beyond the Green’s message.

“I’m hoping to get some type of inspiration for when I get older,” she said. “Even if I don’t see people like me in that situation or with that company, I can still go for it to help open new opportunities for other kids like me.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.