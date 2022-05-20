Tulsa-area kids learn about golf career opportunities through PGA's Beyond the Green event

Coinciding with this week’s PGA Championship, more than 100 kids from across the state spent a day at Southern Hills Country Club learning about job opportunities related to golf.
The purpose of Beyond the Green, an upbeat event put on by PGA WORKS, was to educate and inspire students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the $84 billion golf industry.
“It’s not about the PGA of America,” PGA WORKS program specialist Rachel Melendez Mabee said. “It’s not about PGA Works. It’s about those kids in the room and the message we’re trying to preach and the changes we’re trying to make.
“We know it doesn’t happen overnight. These events are great, and we’ll keep having them, but it takes a lot more. We have to be dedicated to what’s next. I believe that we really are.”
Among those in attendance were members of the Thunder Fellows, a program developed by the Oklahoma City Thunder to unlock opportunities in sports, entertainment and technology for Black high school and college students in the Tulsa area.
The Thunder Fellows networked with executives in sports and business and participated in conversations that focused on the importance of diversifying every facet of the golf industry.
“Golf is homogenous and has been historically, but there are efforts that are being taken to increase the diversity and increase the diverse talent pipeline,” Thunder Fellows Executive Director Cedric Ikpo said.
“There are opportunities, and there’s money to be made. Why can’t we get a piece of that pie?”
Throughout the day, the kids heard from relatable speakers and panelists who showed there’s a place for people from all races in every field, including golf.
“Representation matters,” Melendez Mabee said. “You hear it a lot, but it’s a mantra that I live by. It’s personal for me — I’m a Black woman in this industry.”
Prei’yah Frazier, a 15-year-old who attends Booker T. Washington High School, is one of the Thunder Fellows. She plans to become an architect when she grows up and was encouraged by Beyond the Green’s message.
“I’m hoping to get some type of inspiration for when I get older,” she said. “Even if I don’t see people like me in that situation or with that company, I can still go for it to help open new opportunities for other kids like me.”
Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more
Photos: Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans react after Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 5th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as golfers hit tee shots on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
A young fan plays a game on his phone while spectators watch golfers tee off on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch yells in frustration after his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch putts on the 12th green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch chips onto the green on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jhonattan Vegas hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Bernd Wiesberger hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P1
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P2
Fans watch as Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, all not pictured, walk by on the fairway of the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P3
Tiger Woods adjusts his hat while standing on the 5th hole green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P4
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a potential birdie putt on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P5
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two 6
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the bunker on the 4th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Joaquin Niemann hits a tee shot on the 5th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans sit on a bridge to photograph Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, all not pictured, walks down the fairway of the 3rd hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans react after Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 5th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans reacts as Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans reacts as Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Joaquin Niemann reacts after his tee shot on the 4th hole drifts towards the right rough during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Cam Davis hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Rory McIlroy chips a shot on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as Tiger Woods putts on the 1st hole green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Rory McIlroy reacts after hitting a shot out of the bunker on the 4th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 8th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jason Day watches his ball after hitting out of a bunker on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shane Lowery tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Adam Scott tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler talks to a rules official about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler is silhouetted as he tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films the 13th green with a smartphone during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler make their way to the green on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler crosses a bridge on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Harold Varner III hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa acknowledges fans after hitting out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 11th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his hit in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm hits a ball in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler looks at the trees to try and guage the wind on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa chips a ball onto the 13th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler questions a rules offical about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films Aaron Wise's fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen reacts while hitting out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler watches his fairway hit from the 1th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as golfers hit tee shots on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
A young fan plays a game on his phone while spectators watch golfers tee off on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch yells in frustration after his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch putts on the 12th green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch chips onto the green on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jhonattan Vegas hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Bernd Wiesberger hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson waves after making a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Adam Hadwin, of Canada, tosses his ball to his caddie on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, waves after making a putt on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka tosses his ball to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas walks to the green on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson tosses his towel to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, watches his putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Talor Gooch tips to cap on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Jesse Mueller hits from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas gets a club on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his shot from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Fans watch on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Corey Conners, of Canada, walks on the fifth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, reacts after missing a putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson walk on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson walk on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Corey Conners, of Canada, hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.