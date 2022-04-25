Tulsa apartments sold for $68M, one of highest per-unit prices in city's history

A New York investment company recently bought a landmark Tulsa apartment complex for one of the highest per-unit prices in the city’s history, officials said Monday.

The Cosmopolitan, a four-story, 264-unit development along the Arkansas River near downtown, sold April 12 for $68 million, or $257,576 per apartment.

The sale marks the first investment in Oklahoma for Kushner Cos., a real estate and management firm that has been on a massive buying spree across the Southeast and Sunbelt regions, where the company has bought more than 7,000 multifamily units since 2021.

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, served as the company’s CEO until 2016, when he began working on his father-in-law’s presidential campaign.

The company had been looking for opportunities in Tulsa “for quite some time, said Riley Wilson, who heads Sunbelt acquisitions for Kushner.

“We wanted to be in this market due to its employment and growth profile,” Wilson said, “which is evident with all the new commercial development that is occurring in the downtown corridor, steps away from our asset.”

Built in 2020 by Bomasada Group, a Houston-based development company, the Cosmopolitan stands at the high-profile intersection of Riverside Drive and Denver Avenue, a major route from south Tulsa to downtown.

“The Cosmopolitan presented a unique opportunity to acquire a best-in-class asset in a submarket that is experiencing substantial growth,” said Brandon Lamb, a Newmark senior managing directors who was one of the brokers for the deal.

“The Cosmopolitan — with its excellent location and proximity to downtown, the Arkansas River, and The Gathering Place — attracted institutions and private investors seeking a trophy, core asset in one of Tulsa’s most thriving submarkets," Lamb said.

“As the cost of single-family housing continues to increase in the Tulsa MSA, more renters are seeking highly-amenitized, luxury apartment communities like the Cosmopolitan.”

