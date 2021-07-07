Tulsa Animal Welfare takes in over 60 lost dogs and cats after Fourth of July

Fireworks can add to a joyous celebration for people on the Fourth of July, but for many pets, the noises and explosions can be scary enough to make them run away from home.
Since the Fourth, the employees at Tulsa Animal Welfare have seen many more than the normal number of dogs and cats coming into the shelter. Kristin Barney, director of operations for the Shelter Embed Program at Tulsa Animal Welfare, said they received 65 — mostly dogs with some cats — just in the first two days following the holiday, when the average daily intake this June was 21.
The number of dogs that came in has filled up the shelter; nearly every dog run had at least one dog in it on Wednesday, and on Monday, the day after the holiday, some of the runs had to be split in half so more dogs could have a space.
"Especially with our pets kept outdoors, the sounds of the fireworks can really spook them," Barney said. "They don't understand what's happening and try and escape from the sounds, not knowing that it's everywhere.
"This is something we expect every year, but on our end, it doesn't get easier to prepare for the Fourth of July since it happens around puppy and kitten season."
Last year, Tulsa Animal Welfare received 50 animals after the Fourth of July, but only a handful were reunited with their families right after the holiday. With people traveling for the holiday, some animals get reunited much later than others, but Barney said they do end up reuniting most of the animals with their original owners.
"Our staff are accustomed to a high volume of dogs — during COVID about 7,500 pets and pre-COVID about 10,000 pets per year," Barney said. "But we have a staff that cares about every animal that comes through our doors, so it is stressful when we have so many that come in. It's tough for us to keep up with the demand."
Katlyn Thompson said the shelter workers' days are mostly "go go go" when so many dogs are coming into the shelter.
To help with that volume of dogs, Tulsa Animal Welfare is having an adoption special for the hundreds of animals that were already at the shelter before the Fourth of July as well as for the animals that came in after the holiday after they are ready to have new homes.
Until this Sunday, all adoptions will be only $10, which will include microchipping, vaccines and spay/neutering if needed.
Barney said families who have lost pets can still come look for them at the shelter during this time, and she offered tips for people who may still be finding lost dogs this long after the holiday.
An easy solution, and one that helps both shelters and the dogs, is for those who find dogs to keep them at their own house and put up "found" fliers around the neighborhood.
"It's always easier to reunite dogs if they are closer to home," Barney said. "They can always use us a resource, but it's easier for families to pick up pets from down the block than from here."
She said Tulsa Animal Welfare will always take a dog if a person can't house it themselves, but the shelter can also provide necessities such as food, bowl and litter boxes to people who can house found pets.
People who find a lost dog can approach the animal themselves if it feels like a safe situation, or they can call the shelter to have someone help them.
More information about Tulsa Animal Welfare can be found at bit.ly/tulsaanimalwelfare.