Tulsa Animal Welfare takes in over 60 lost dogs and cats after Fourth of July

"Our staff are accustomed to a high volume of dogs — during COVID about 7,500 pets and pre-COVID about 10,000 pets per year," Barney said. "But we have a staff that cares about every animal that comes through our doors, so it is stressful when we have so many that come in. It's tough for us to keep up with the demand."

Katlyn Thompson said the shelter workers' days are mostly "go go go" when so many dogs are coming into the shelter.

To help with that volume of dogs, Tulsa Animal Welfare is having an adoption special for the hundreds of animals that were already at the shelter before the Fourth of July as well as for the animals that came in after the holiday after they are ready to have new homes.

Until this Sunday, all adoptions will be only $10, which will include microchipping, vaccines and spay/neutering if needed.

Barney said families who have lost pets can still come look for them at the shelter during this time, and she offered tips for people who may still be finding lost dogs this long after the holiday.

An easy solution, and one that helps both shelters and the dogs, is for those who find dogs to keep them at their own house and put up "found" fliers around the neighborhood.