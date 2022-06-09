Tulsa Animal Welfare reopening pet adoptions

Tulsa Animal Welfare is reopening its pet adoptions Friday, and its animal intake will resume Monday, the city announced in a news release.
The shelter has been closed since May 6 after cases of canine distemper were detected in dogs there. During the past month, TAW has treated animals in the shelter and taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease, according to a news release.
All healthy dogs that were potentially exposed to distemper have tested negative.
Animal intake will reopen by appointment only starting June 13.
The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 3031 N. Eerie Ave.
