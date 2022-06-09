 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa Animal Welfare reopening pet adoptions

  • Updated
  • 0
061022-tul-nws-tawreopen-p1

A dog peers out of his kennel at the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Tulsa Animal Welfare is reopening its pet adoptions Friday, and its animal intake will resume Monday, the city announced in a news release.

The shelter has been closed since May 6 after cases of canine distemper were detected in dogs there. During the past month, TAW has treated animals in the shelter and taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease, according to a news release.

All healthy dogs that were potentially exposed to distemper have tested negative.

Animal intake will reopen by appointment only starting June 13.

The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 3031 N. Eerie Ave.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump wanted to visit Capitol on Jan 6, head of Secret Service reveals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert