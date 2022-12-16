Tulsa Animal Welfare closes shelter due to canine influenza

The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter will close its doors to new intakes for at least 21 days due to cases of canine influenza, the agency said in a press release.

The cases of canine flu were discovered on Friday. The shelter will reopen based on when each infected dog started showing symptoms, the release states.

Canine influenza is a respiratory virus that can be spread through coughing, barking and sneezing, the release says.

Until the cases are managed, the shelter will stop adoptions and intakes.

Tulsa Animal Welfare will still be available for emergency animal control and will continue to investigate animal bites in Tulsa, the release continues.

"Closing the shelter will allow TAW to protect dogs in the Tulsa area community from animals that may be infected inside its doors," the release states.