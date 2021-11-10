Tulsa Animal Welfare closes indefinitely to address distemper outbreak

Tulsa Animal Welfare announced an indefinite closure Wednesday morning as staff work to contain the spread of canine distemper virus.

CDV is a serious and sometimes fatal viral illness that affects dogs and other members of the Canidae family, as well as ferrets. Dogs can contract the virus at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible.

The virus is found in bodily secretions and spread via inhalation before it can move to the lymph nodes and then to the blood, spreading to the respiratory, gastrointestinal, urogenital and central nervous systems.

Despite its seriousness, many dogs are only mildly affected, according to the news release.

The closure was called after confirmation of "several recent" cases at the shelter, the release states.

TAW is currently conducting a deep cleaning and working to identify and isolate infected animals while closely monitoring exposed animals.

All dogs adopted from TAW have been vaccinated for CDV, the release states, but the vaccine is not immediately effective. Adopters are encouraged to follow up with their personal veterinarian to receive any necessary boosters.