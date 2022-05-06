Tulsa Animal Welfare closes indefinitely amid distemper concerns

Tulsa Animal Welfare announced an indefinite closure Friday morning as staff work to contain the spread of canine distemper virus.

City of Tulsa officials cited "sustained levels of higher-than-normal intakes that have brought distemper into the shelter" as the reason for shuttering.

Staff at the shelter will "take the proper precautions to ensure all dogs are tested and receive the necessary supportive care to recover," according to a news release. Infected animals will be identified and isolated while monitoring continues for all animals, none of which will be placed in the community if symptomatic.

Distemper is a serious and sometimes fatal viral illness that affects dogs and other members of the Canidae family, as well as ferrets, but not cats. Dogs can contract the virus at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible. Bailey said there is really no treatment for animals as the virus runs its course.

Tulsa Animal Shelter plans a deep cleaning while continuing operations related to emergency animal control, bite case investigations and return to owner services.

Despite its seriousness, many dogs are only mildly affected by distemper infections, with symptoms like lethargy, ocular and nasal discharge, and loose stool.

All dogs adopted from TAW have been vaccinated for CDV, the release states, but the vaccine is not immediately effective. Adopters are encouraged to follow up with their personal veterinarian to receive any necessary boosters.

The city of Tulsa asks dog owners to ensure their dogs are up to date on the CDV vaccine, as it is recognized as one of the most effective vaccines. For more information on CDV and supportive care, go to bit.ly/CDVinfo.

