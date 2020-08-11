A project to expand and improve the city of Tulsa’s animal shelter now has a design firm.
Officials announced Monday that a contract had been signed by Mayor G.T. Bynum with Tulsa-based GH2 Architects to undertake design of the $4.7 million project.
“This work is long overdue,” Bynum said. “We are committed to improving conditions for animals in our community and to addressing the staggering challenges of pet overpopulation. Our facilities are fundamental to that commitment.”
The expansion of the Tulsa Animal Welfare Center, 3031 N. Erie Ave., was approved by voters as part of Improve Our Tulsa.
It will include a bigger, more welcoming lobby; a separate adoption center and customer parking; and green space for dog walking trails along Coal Creek.
The facility’s footprint will be expanded to include city-owned land to the south, officials said.
The features are part of a plan devised by shelter staff to address capacity needs.
Community residents and stakeholders are also encouraged to give input as the design process goes forward, officials said.
Email feedback to TAWfeedback@cityoftulsa.org.
The concept design process is expected to continue into the fall, with architectural design and engineering to follow before construction begins, officials said.
GH2 has extensive experience with modern animal welfare and veterinary facilities, officials said. The firm recently designed a shelter for Pampa, Texas, that includes volunteer and community outreach program spaces, such as a multipurpose community room and adoption center with both indoor and outdoor get-acquainted areas, as well as a large dog park.
Expansion of the city of Tulsa shelter is part of a broader initiative to improve animal welfare in Tulsa.
In 2018, the mayor and City Council kicked off a program of investment and improvement. So far it has included increasing the Animal Welfare budget 36%; adding staff, vehicles and equipment; expanding shelter and field service hours; updating ordinances and policies; and other measures.