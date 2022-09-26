Tulsa among election boards 'working overtime' after Mike Lindell push for 2020 vote records

The Tulsa County Election Board has one employee who handles open records requests. Until recently, it had been just one small part of her job.

That’s because the information requested was typically simple in nature: an ethics report filing one day, a candidate filing the next. Ho-hum stuff.

That’s changed, according to Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. After the 2020 presidential election, her office began receiving one or two large requests a month.

The requests were so big and so complex that the Election Board began forwarding them to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to review.

Sometimes, Election Board officials weren’t even sure what they’d been asked to provide.

Now it’s gotten worse, and Election Board officials think they know why: the Moment of Truth Summit held in Springfield, Missouri, on Aug. 21-22.

A production of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an election denier and Donald Trump ally, the two-day conference was peppered with conspiracy theories involving algorithms, voting machine manipulation and misplaced election ballots.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, I said, this is evidence. It was with machines, it was with machines,’” Lindell said he told Trump before he left office in January 2021.

Lindell ended the summit with a call to action, urging his audience to get his app: “It says, save your county, get your cast vote records now” for the 2020 presidential election.

The next day, the county Election Board began receiving identical requests for cast vote and other election-related records. As of Thursday, it had received more than 60.

Voting machines across the country differ from state to state, but a cast vote record is described generally as an electronic depiction, or representation, of how voters voted. It can be provided in several formats, including a spreadsheet.

Freeman acknowledged that she’d never heard of a cast vote record or many of the other documents sought in the large open records requests. But the spike in requests was hard to miss.

“We are keenly aware of the increase in open records requests not only in Tulsa County, but in the entire state of Oklahoma and around the country,” Freeman said. “I do think it’s important for taxpayers to know that a great deal of manpower is being diverted to this effort.

“Equally important to know is that despite the increase in workload, our office remains steadfast to our duty to conduct and certify elections. Nothing will deter us from that end.”

Beyond that, however, Freeman is reluctant to say too much about the spike in requests. She declined to comment when asked what she thinks is motivating people to request the records.

The Oklahoma State Election Board also declined to comment on the flood of open records requests but did say it is not making public cast vote records due to concerns over election security.

The decision to keep the records confidential was made after the state Election Board consulted with the state’s chief information officer and chief information security officer.

Some election officials across the country have had more to say on the subject. The onslaught of requests, they contend, is intended to chip away at the public’s trust in the election system by sowing disarray in the offices of those charged with counting the votes.

The Washington Post recently reported that election officials in nearly two dozen states are dealing with the problem, and that in some instances it has affected their preparations for the November elections.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith described the requests as abusive.

“Election boards like ours are working overtime to do their jobs and respond to these requests that are, by design, an effort to create distraction and harm the voting process that most of us hold sacred,” Keith said. “Taxpayers should be crying foul for wasted dollars spent fulfilling these political stunts.

“It’s important that we address this issue as a nation, recognizing this for what it is, (and) creating limits on what are obviously nuisance requests for information.”

Lindell and those who share his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election aren’t the only ones creating headaches for the county Election Board.

In March, Voter Reference Foundation asked county election officials for all precinct registries, in-person absentee affidavits, and mail-in or any other type of absentee ballot affidavits for the 2020 election.

That’s a massive ask: Nearly 62,000 Tulsa County residents voted absentee in 2020.

In its response to the request, the Election Board indicated its commitment to adhering to the Oklahoma Open Records Act requirement that the public have “prompt, reasonable” access to records. The response also states that the cost to photocopy the records would be an estimated $15,000.

The Election Board has yet to hear back from the nonprofit, which is creating a national online database it claims will allow the public to compare voting records to voter registration rolls to flag for potential discrepancies.

Earlier this month, a woman told county Election Board officials that she wanted to view essentially every record related to the 2020 presidential election, including ballots. State election law prohibits ballot transfer boxes from being opened after an election except under certain limited circumstances.

The county Election Board has only 21 full-time employees. To fulfill that request, one of those employees would have to be pulled away from his or her regular duties to be present for the review, election officials said.

Nonetheless, the Election Board has provided the woman with dates and times the records could be made available for viewing. She has yet to respond.

“Filling open records requests is standard for our election board and an important information-sharing part of our system,” Freeman said. “So anytime we are asked to respond to one, we do so in accordance with the law as quickly as possible.”

Oklahoma elected officials and candidates who continue to spout the false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or addled by widespread irregularities aren’t making life any easier on election boards.

Newly elected District 3 Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley declined during his campaign to say whether he believed the election was stolen, yet he continued to make “election integrity” an issue.

In one of his final campaign mailers sent out before the August Republican runoff, Dunkerley listed the key distinctions between himself and his opponent, Bob Jack.

Under the category titled “Trump,” he turned Jack’s own words regarding the 2020 election against him: “Believes Biden was duly elected and that ‘it’s over; Let’s move on, folks.’”

Citing public statements he had made, Dunkerley summarized his views as follows: “Believes voter integrity should be a top priority. Proudly endorsed by Oklahomans for Trump.”

Dunkerley coasted to victory with more than 60% of the vote.

Video: It’s time to move on from 2020 election, says Trump die-hard Roger Stone