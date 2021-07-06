Tulsa among 4 Oklahoma counties with 60% of adults at least partially vaccinated

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 40th for percentage of total population with at least one dose, at 44.9%.

The top state is Vermont, at 74.0%, while the worst is Mississippi, at 36.3%.

Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medical officer for the state, said variants of any virus are to be expected but still should be taken seriously.

“Cases of COVID-19 in people who have already had the vaccine, known as breakthrough cases, are less likely to occur but possible,” Pai said in the state’s release. “If you are vaccinated, it is less likely that you will have a severe or life-threatening case of COVID-19 if you do become infected.

“The Delta variant poses a significant risk to those who have not been vaccinated, though, because it spreads more easily than other strains and, like all strains, can cause severe illness in unvaccinated people.”

Health officials are urging residents to be aware of new symptoms possible from contracting the delta variant as it marches down the Interstate 44 corridor from southwestern Missouri to the Oklahoma City metro area.