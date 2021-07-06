Tulsa among 4 Oklahoma counties with 60% of adults at least partially vaccinated

Tulsa County is one of four counties in Oklahoma in which more than 60% of the adult population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Tulsa County ranks No. 4, at 61.2% of its adult population having had at least one dose. First is Oklahoma County, at 65.3%, followed by Caddo County, at 63.9%, and Noble County, at 61.9%.
The state’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report last week for the first time included the county-by-county look at adult vaccinations. The data include federally and state-administered doses as of June 29.
Only 19 of 77 counties are above 50%, with 20 counties between 30% and 40%. The lowest vaccine saturation is 28.8% in Dewey County.
“The best way you can protect yourself against more transmissible variants like the Delta variant is to get vaccinated,” Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health deputy commissioner, said Friday in a media release. “Right now, the evidence we have shows that the FDA Emergency Use Authorized vaccines currently in use are largely effective against variants of COVID-19.
“If you’re unvaccinated, we ask that you please take other precautions such as the three W’s — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 40th for percentage of total population with at least one dose, at 44.9%.
The top state is Vermont, at 74.0%, while the worst is Mississippi, at 36.3%.
Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medical officer for the state, said variants of any virus are to be expected but still should be taken seriously.
“Cases of COVID-19 in people who have already had the vaccine, known as breakthrough cases, are less likely to occur but possible,” Pai said in the state’s release. “If you are vaccinated, it is less likely that you will have a severe or life-threatening case of COVID-19 if you do become infected.
“The Delta variant poses a significant risk to those who have not been vaccinated, though, because it spreads more easily than other strains and, like all strains, can cause severe illness in unvaccinated people.”
Health officials are urging residents to be aware of new symptoms possible from contracting the delta variant as it marches down the Interstate 44 corridor from southwestern Missouri to the Oklahoma City metro area.
Unlike the original strain — predominantly featuring symptoms of fever, cough and loss of taste or smell — common symptoms of the delta variant are a headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.
