All employees at Tulsa International Airport will be equipped to help authorities identify and combat human trafficking through a federal partnership with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Blue Lightning Initiative, already in action across the U.S., was announced in Tulsa on Thursday by airport officials along with a Homeland Security representative. Through the partnership, staff will receive awareness training related to finding and reporting potential cases of human trafficking.

"Everyone can play a role and help raise awareness," said Robert Melton, assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations' Dallas, Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle Division. "In addition, tips generated from our (120) partners can significantly assist in our human trafficking investigations."

In the past fiscal year, Homeland Security investigated more than 1,300 human trafficking cases, made 3,655 arrests and assisted 765 victims, according to a news release.

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime that requires several entities to share information and work together to fight," Paul Myers, chief operating officer at Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, said in a statement.

Homeland Security leaders will train Tulsa International Airport staff, airline employees and any other service providers for airport passengers.

Through the initiative, the airport has also posted signs about human trafficking in all restrooms.

"The program’s real-time reporting mechanism gives law enforcement the ability to research and analyze information and to coordinate an appropriate and effective response," a release states.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"It is important to remember that all mediums of transportation can be channels for human trafficking, to remain vigilant when traveling alone, and to vet all online acquaintances," the agency says.

Suspicious activity may be reported to the DHS Tip Line at 866-347-2423. Anyone who believes they are a victim of human trafficking is encouraged to call 866-373-7888.

