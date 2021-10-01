Tulsa Air and Space Museum to host WWII-era bomber for tours, rides

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum will host a vintage World War II-era aircraft this weekend.

Rosie’s Reply, a B-25 Mitchell medium bomber, is expected to arrive in Tulsa on Friday afternoon and will be available at the museum for tours and rides through Sunday, officials said.

Ground tours of the aircraft are included with museum admission: $20 adults, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4-under. Museum members receive a 10% discount.

Rides on the B-25 will be offered at various times through Sunday. Cost is $475 for a 30-minute ride.

To book a flight, go to yankeeairmuseum.org/fly.

For more information, call 918-834-9900.

Introduced in 1941 and named in honor of Maj. Gen. William “Billy” Mitchell, a pioneer of U.S. military aviation, the B-25 served in every theater of World War II.

Notably, B-25s were the aircraft that carried out the famous “Doolittle Raid” of Japan.