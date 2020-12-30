Tulsa, adjacent counties under winter weather advisory through 6 p.m.

Tulsa and adjacent counties are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Rogers and Wagoner counties were under the advisory. Snow, possibly heavy at times, could result in accumulations of up to 1 inch, forecasters said.
A series of storm systems that has already brought more than an inch of rain to the Tulsa area also is expected to raise flooding potential over the next few days in some areas, forecasters said.
In addition, periods of wintry precipitation could accumulate at time through Saturday as the storm systems move through the area with reinforced blasts of cold air.
Snow, sometimes mixed with rain, was falling Wednesday morning in the Tulsa metro but temperatures remained above freezing.
Far southeast Oklahoma is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening and parts of northwest Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch through Thursday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, forecasters said an additional 2-3 inches of rain was possible through Saturday.
"In addition to the rain, warm low level air will surge northward during the day Thursday, leading to an increased likelihood of rain areawide by the afternoon. Another transition to winter weather types, this time from west to east, will occur Thursday night and into Friday as colder air moves back in behind the upper low. Parts of northeast Oklahoma to the west of (U.S.) 75 will be most at risk of seeing ice and snow accumulations during this time frame," forecasters said.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tulsa and much of the surrounding area had received an inch or slightly more than an inch of rain in the previous 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.