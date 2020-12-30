Tulsa, adjacent counties under winter weather advisory through 6 p.m.

Tulsa and adjacent counties are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Rogers and Wagoner counties were under the advisory. Snow, possibly heavy at times, could result in accumulations of up to 1 inch, forecasters said.

A series of storm systems that has already brought more than an inch of rain to the Tulsa area also is expected to raise flooding potential over the next few days in some areas, forecasters said.

In addition, periods of wintry precipitation could accumulate at time through Saturday as the storm systems move through the area with reinforced blasts of cold air.

Snow, sometimes mixed with rain, was falling Wednesday morning in the Tulsa metro but temperatures remained above freezing.

Far southeast Oklahoma is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening and parts of northwest Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch through Thursday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, forecasters said an additional 2-3 inches of rain was possible through Saturday.