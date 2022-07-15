Tulsa abortion clinic to move to Illinois

Clinic escort Susan Braselton watches abortion protesters outside the Tulsa Women's Clinic on April 13. With Oklahoma's new ban on abortions at any length of gestation, the Tulsa Women's Clinic is moving to Illinois, where the procedure remains legal.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Clinic escorts help guide a patient into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic as abortion protesters stand nearby on April 14, before Oklahoma's ban on the procedure went into effect.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Clinic escort Susan Braselton directs a patient in a vehicle into the parking lot behind abortion protester Mickey Buckmaster outside the Tulsa Women's Clinic on April 13.
The Tulsa facility had not been able to perform abortions since Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a total ban on the procedure in mid-May, Gallegos said.
“Patients in Oklahoma are being asked to travel out of state right now,” Gallegos said. “While we don’t agree with that, we very much feel that access is important. Carbondale is a 7½-hour drive from Tulsa. So we are hoping that while it is certainly not an easy option, it can be an option for Oklahomans to get to Illinois.”
The Tulsa clinic averaged 300 to 500 abortions a month, Gallegos said.
“Abortion bans do not stop the need for abortions,” she said. “They do not make abortions go away.”
Some women will not have the option to travel and will be forced to give birth, she said.
Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, the author of several bills putting additional regulations on abortion, thinks the number of abortions in Oklahoma will drop.
“They have made a business decision to move,” Daniels said. “They will have very little if any business in our state.”
An Ohio 10-year-old rape victim went to Indiana earlier this year to get an abortion due to a ban on the procedure in her home state.
“When 10-year-olds that are raped and have to leave their state to make the choice of abortion, that is the direction and indicative of Oklahoma,” said Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. “And that is despicable.
"When the Oklahoma state Legislature passes laws that talk about fertilization and stripping women of their bodily autonomy, Oklahoma is not OK.”
