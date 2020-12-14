Tulsa 18-year-old charged with murder in shooting that targeted teen siblings

An 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Monday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and the teen's brother seriously injured last week.

Tre Christian Mason is charged in Tulsa County District Court with fatally shooting Jose Munoz on Dec. 8 and shooting Munoz's brother with the intent to kill him, as well as shooting at another of Munoz's siblings, who was unharmed.

Munoz died of his injuries on Friday, police said. An officer at the scene identified the two who were shot and the person who was not hurt as brothers, according to Tulsa World archives.

A probable cause affidavit states that officers received a double-shooting report from the area of the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. They said they found a 16-year-old — whom detectives identified Friday as Jose Munoz — and one brother lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Police reported witnesses said there were two shooters and that interviews helped them determine that Mason was a suspect. They did not give information on what, if any, other person is a possible suspect.