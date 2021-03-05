Tulsa 14-year-old charged as adult in pursuit crash that killed woman, girl

A Tulsa 14-year-old was charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder on Thursday after a series of alleged crimes last week ended in a double-fatality collision.
Elias Gonzales' was allegedly fleeing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in a stolen truck late last week when he barreled into an uninvolved SUV in east Tulsa, killing a mother and her daughter.
Under Oklahoma law, any person 13 or 14 charged with first-degree murder is presumed an adult, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless said, but the court will likely have the opportunity to decide whether to reduce charges to youthful offender or the juvenile court.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported its pursuit of Gonzales began in Coweta, where about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 a witness at a car wash flagged down a state trooper and said a pickup had been stolen.
The trooper gave chase, and the driver, later identified as Gonzales, reportedly refused to stop, evading several stop sticks meant to disable the vehicle as the pursuit moved into Tulsa.
"While fleeing, Gonzales struck a vehicle near 31st Street South (and) 85th East Avenue and continued to flee reaching speeds exceeding 100 (mph)," troopers wrote in an arrest and booking report. "Gonzales passed several vehicles on the right and shoulder and failed to stop at several stop lights putting other members of the motoring public in danger.
"Gonzalez also drove the wrong way on South 41st Street and onto East to 94th East Avenue."
Tulsa police officers assisted troopers in the pursuit but the department said its officers terminated their efforts before the collision about 1 p.m. along 21st Street at 109th East Avenue.
Lanise Dade, 31, and her daughter, Camyea, died as a result of the collision, and another juvenile male occupant of her vehicle was taken to a hospital.
Dade was remembered on a GoFundMe page as a hard-working mother who was a joy to be around, and Camyea "was a bright ray of light to all around her." The page was organized for the two's funeral expenses as well as support of Dade's surviving teen son.
As of Friday afternoon, more than $10,700 of a $15,000 goal had been raised.
Gonzales reportedly attempted to flee on foot but collapsed near the crash site. He was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer, according to an earlier OHP news release.
Thursday, the teen was charged in Tulsa County District Court with two counts of felony first-degree murder as well as counts of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.
The kidnapping and robbery charges stem from an incident two days prior to the pursuit, when Gonzales and another unidentified person allegedly carjacked a man in north Tulsa.
The victim told police he thought he had locked his car while stopping at a gas station in the 3400 block of North Lewis Avenue, but when he got back into his car and began driving he "felt a gun shoved to into the back of his head" and heard someone tell him to turn the car around, according to a court affidavit.
The victim, who reportedly had only been in Tulsa a few months, "had no idea where he was or where he was going," the affidavit states. He told detectives he also heard someone say "times are tough," during the alleged carjacking.
The suspects, one of whom the victim later identified as Gonzales, directed the victim to Towne Square Apartments before reportedly striking him on the back of the head with the gun.
The victim told police he got out of the car and came face to face with Gonzales, who handed the gun to the other subject and instructed him to shoot the victim, according to the document.
The victim ran and hid until they left, and he reportedly struggled to find a working phone to call police. Both his personal and work phones were in the stolen car.
"The victim stated he was watching the news after the incident and saw his stolen vehicle being used in Coweta to steal a truck at a car wash," the affidavit states.
He saw troopers arrest Gonzales at the end of the fatal pursuit, and he was "a million percent" sure that Gonzales was the suspect who held a gun to his head and later told another person to shoot him, the affidavit states.
Grayless said prosecutors decided to combine the alleged offenses into one case because of their similarity, and that the eluding complaint originally presented by the Highway Patrol is what made the murder charges those of the first-degree.
There could be additional charges filed as the investigation continues, Grayless said, but he emphasized that Gonzales is only charged, not convicted.
The teen was arraigned Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty, according to online court records. He is held in the Tulsa County jail without bond awaiting a late-April preliminary hearing.