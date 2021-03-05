Tulsa 14-year-old charged as adult in pursuit crash that killed woman, girl

The kidnapping and robbery charges stem from an incident two days prior to the pursuit, when Gonzales and another unidentified person allegedly carjacked a man in north Tulsa.

The victim told police he thought he had locked his car while stopping at a gas station in the 3400 block of North Lewis Avenue, but when he got back into his car and began driving he "felt a gun shoved to into the back of his head" and heard someone tell him to turn the car around, according to a court affidavit.

The victim, who reportedly had only been in Tulsa a few months, "had no idea where he was or where he was going," the affidavit states. He told detectives he also heard someone say "times are tough," during the alleged carjacking.

The suspects, one of whom the victim later identified as Gonzales, directed the victim to Towne Square Apartments before reportedly striking him on the back of the head with the gun.

The victim told police he got out of the car and came face to face with Gonzales, who handed the gun to the other subject and instructed him to shoot the victim, according to the document.

The victim ran and hid until they left, and he reportedly struggled to find a working phone to call police. Both his personal and work phones were in the stolen car.