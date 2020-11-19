Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
An amazing relief performance
Never before had Davis Brin gotten significant snaps in a college football game, but Tulsa’s No. 3 quarterback was pressed into action after starter Zach Smith and backup Seth Boomer sustained injuries. A third-year sophomore, Brin was incredibly clutch, driving the 25th-ranked Golden Hurricane to three fourth-quarter touchdowns against Tulane. The last of the three TDs was a 37-yard pass to JuanCarlos Santana as time expired on the final period. During the second overtime, Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins intercepted a pass and raced 96 yards for the game-ending touchdown. After having trailed 14-0 through three quarters, Tulsa escaped with a 30-24 American Athletic Conference victory.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
With Brin, the passing game clicks
Before they were injured, Smith and Boomer were a combined 9-of-19 passing for 77 yards and one interception. Brin finished 18-of-28 for 266 yards. With 3:16 left in the fourth, he found Josh Johnson for a 19-yard score on a fourth-and-15 play. On the final play of the fourth period, a perfect end-zone pass was required. With zeroes on the clock, Brin delivered perfection on the 37-yard fastball to Santana.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: Tulsa’s Davis Brin
Defense: Tulsa’s Zaven Collins
When teams are forced to use a third quarterback, they might get a successful outcome about 1% of the time. As Tulsa now has four victories after having erased deficits of at least 14 points, this is a 1% type of season for the Golden Hurricane. On an ESPN platform, Brin was phenomenal. Collins was a high school quarterback at Hominy, so, of course, he has nice hands. On the final play of the game – during Tulane’s second overtime possession — he used those hands to intercept a Michael Pratt pass and score on a 96-yard return. Four NFL teams sent scouts to watch Collins, who totaled 15 tackles (10 of which were unassisted).
Fourth down: What’s next
Thanksgiving weekend in Houston
Within a span of five days, Tulsa rallied from a 21-0 deficit to defeat SMU and rallied from a 14-0 hole to conquer Tulane. The Golden Hurricane will need the weekend to recover emotionally from two draining classics. On Nov. 28, the Hurricane travels to Texas for an American Athletic Conference appointment with the Houston Cougars.
