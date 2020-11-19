Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Third down: Game MVPs

When teams are forced to use a third quarterback, they might get a successful outcome about 1% of the time. As Tulsa now has four victories after having erased deficits of at least 14 points, this is a 1% type of season for the Golden Hurricane. On an ESPN platform, Brin was phenomenal. Collins was a high school quarterback at Hominy, so, of course, he has nice hands. On the final play of the game – during Tulane’s second overtime possession — he used those hands to intercept a Michael Pratt pass and score on a 96-yard return. Four NFL teams sent scouts to watch Collins, who totaled 15 tackles (10 of which were unassisted).