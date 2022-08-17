TU welcomes freshmen

Members of the "move-in crew" Megan Herrington (left) and Reema Moussa cheer for students as freshmen move in at the University of Tulsa on Wednesday. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
University of Tulsa students help freshmen move in at the University of Tulsa on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Incoming freshman Jordan Keast (left) receives help from University of Tulsa student Amanda Floray as she moves in at TU on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
University of Tulsa President Brad Carson greets "move-in crew" members Meghan Landers (left) and Jordan Demetriades as freshmen move in at the University of Tulsa on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
University of Tulsa students help freshman Alliett Fayad(2nd from left) move onto campus at the University of Tulsa Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. At left is Alliett Fayad's mother Leslie Fayad.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
as freshmen move onto campus at the University of Tulsa Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
"Some years, I was making twice as much as I am now, but when you dread going to work every day, it’s not as appealing as going to work every day knowing you’re making a difference,” said Andy Ash, a math teacher at Union's 6th/7th Grade Center. #oklaed
Prosecutors contended that Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, engaged in a sexualized-relationship using text messaging when the minor was 11, 12 and 13 years old, thus committing the crime of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
The State Board of Education’s decision to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation over an implicit bias training is now being cited in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of House Bill 1775. #oklaed
University of Tulsa students help freshman Alliett Fayad(2nd from left) move onto campus at the University of Tulsa Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. At left is Alliett Fayad's mother Leslie Fayad.