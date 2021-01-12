TU visits Wichita State, seeking first road win against Shockers since 2001

The University of Tulsa hosted rival Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference opener Dec. 15, what feels like a lifetime ago.
The newcomer-laden Hurricane was three games into the season and coming off a week-long pause because of COVID-19, and the result was an uneven outing that led to a narrow defeat.
“I went back and watched that game … and I was cringing,” coach Frank Haith said. “We were so out of sync in that game. We had the one day of practice and prep to get ready to play after a 10-day layoff and we were just anxious.
“That was our first conference game and we were so anxious. We played anxious. We shot the ball quick. We weren’t on point defensively.”
That game provided a turning point of sorts, revealing key areas of weaknesses that the coaches worked to address. What followed is a six-game win streak in which TU has out-toughed opponents on its way to victories against four teams picked above the Hurricane in the preseason conference poll.
“We’re better now,” Haith said. “We are. We share the ball better. We defend better. Hopefully we’ll play better (against Wichita State the second time around).”
TU (7-3, 4-1) visits the Shockers on Wednesday night, a matchup featuring two of the top teams in the American. The Hurricane hasn’t won at Wichita State since 2001, dropping eight consecutive road games in the series.
“Tulsa is a good basketball team, the hottest team in the league right now,” interim Wichita State coach Isaac Brown said. “They've got Brandon Rachal, who I think right now, outside of guys on our team, he’s the player of the year in the league.”
In addition to contributions from Rachal, who is averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, the other significant reason for the Hurricane’s success has been the performance of its defense, which ranks fourth nationally while limiting teams to 36.1% on field goals.
“They’ve got one of the best defenses in the country with that matchup zone,” Brown said. “So we’ve got to do a good job of trying to get out and transition to try to get some easy baskets so we don’t have to go against that set defense. If we have to go against that, we need to execute and make some wide-open 3s.”
Playing a third consecutive road game after Saturday’s meeting with UCF was postponed because of the Knights’ COVID situation, TU has invaluable confidence from playing well in other environments, picking up coveted road wins at Memphis, Cincinnati and USF.
“You want to keep building on what you’re doing,” Haith said. “We know we’ve made great improvements, but we know there’s a lot we can get better at. I still think this team is scratching the surface.”