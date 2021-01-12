TU visits Wichita State, seeking first road win against Shockers since 2001

“Tulsa is a good basketball team, the hottest team in the league right now,” interim Wichita State coach Isaac Brown said. “They've got Brandon Rachal, who I think right now, outside of guys on our team, he’s the player of the year in the league.”

In addition to contributions from Rachal, who is averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, the other significant reason for the Hurricane’s success has been the performance of its defense, which ranks fourth nationally while limiting teams to 36.1% on field goals.

“They’ve got one of the best defenses in the country with that matchup zone,” Brown said. “So we’ve got to do a good job of trying to get out and transition to try to get some easy baskets so we don’t have to go against that set defense. If we have to go against that, we need to execute and make some wide-open 3s.”

Playing a third consecutive road game after Saturday’s meeting with UCF was postponed because of the Knights’ COVID situation, TU has invaluable confidence from playing well in other environments, picking up coveted road wins at Memphis, Cincinnati and USF.

“You want to keep building on what you’re doing,” Haith said. “We know we’ve made great improvements, but we know there’s a lot we can get better at. I still think this team is scratching the surface.”

