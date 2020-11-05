TU’s game at Navy postponed to TBD date

The University of Tulsa again is a victim of another team’s COVID-19 situation, with Saturday’s game at Navy being postponed.

The move, a result of positive cases and contract tracing at the Naval Academy, marks the third time a Hurricane game has been postponed or canceled on a Wednesday or Thursday before the game was scheduled to be played.

“We knew that this season would be different in the face of the pandemic, and unfortunately has forced another weekend without football for our team,” TU interim athletic director Rick Dickson said. “I’m disappointed for our football student-athletes and coaches who continue to work and practice diligently, but it reinforces the challenge facing all programs.”

The other two were Arkansas State and Cincinnati, which also had limited personnel available because of COVID-19. The Cincinnati game was pushed back to Dec. 5.

TU also had two nonconference games (Toledo and Northwestern State) canceled and another (Oklahoma State) postponed a week.

The Navy game does not have a replacement date because the teams don’t share an open date. The American Athletic Conference is looking at options for rescheduling, according to a release.