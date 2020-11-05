 Skip to main content
TU’s game at Navy postponed; league looking at options for new date

TU's game at Navy postponed; league looking at options for new date

Tulsa Football

Tulsa's Cristian Williams (left) tries to bring down Navy's CJ Williams during a game on Oct. 12, 2019 in Tulsa. The teams were scheduled to play Saturday, but a COVID-19 situation at the Naval Academy has caused the game to be postponed.

 STEPHEN PINGRY

The University of Tulsa again is a victim of another team’s COVID-19 situation, with Saturday’s game at Navy being postponed Thursday.

The move, a result of positive cases and contact tracing at the Naval Academy, marks the third time a Hurricane game has been postponed or canceled on a Wednesday or Thursday before the game was scheduled to be played.

The other two were games against Arkansas State and Cincinnati, which also had limited personnel available because of COVID-19. The Cincinnati game was pushed back to Dec. 5.

TU also had two nonconference games (Toledo and Northwestern State) canceled and another (Oklahoma State) postponed by a week.

“We knew that this season would be different in the face of the pandemic, and unfortunately has forced another weekend without football for our team,” TU interim athletic director Rick Dickson said. “I’m disappointed for our football student-athletes and coaches who continue to work and practice diligently, but it reinforces the challenge facing all programs.”

The Navy game does not have a replacement date because the teams don’t share an open date. The American Athletic Conference is looking at options for rescheduling, according to a news release.

Among the options is moving the Cincinnati game back a week to Dec. 12, when Navy is scheduled to play Army, and having TU play the Midshipmen on Dec. 5. The American championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19. 

The Hurricane is 3-1, having won three games in the American to remain tied for first with Cincinnati. Two of TU’s four games have been on a Friday, so this will be the team’s eighth college football Saturday without a game.  

Up next

No. 18 SMU at TU

6 p.m. Nov. 14

ESPN, KXBL-99.5

