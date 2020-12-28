 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU linebacker Zaven Collins earns All-America recognition

TU linebacker Zaven Collins earns All-America recognition

{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Collins Football

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, who was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., on Wednesday won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy honoring the college football's best defensive player.

 MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins received Associated Press All-America honors Monday, becoming the first Hurricane player on the first team since offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski in 1991.

Last week, Collins was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation’s top defensive player. He also was defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference, runner-up for the Butkus Award and a finalist for the Bednarik Award, another national defensive honor.

A fourth-year junior from Hominy, Collins emerged this season as one of the most dynamic defenders in college football. In eight games, he totaled 54 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions including two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Other TU players earning Associated Press first-team All-America honors were Glenn Dobbs (1942), Marvin Matuszak (1951, 1952) and Howard Twilley (1965).

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two dead in Muskogee quadruple shooting
Local News

Two dead in Muskogee quadruple shooting

  • Updated

One person was dead when officers arrived, another died after being flown to a Tulsa hospital, and two more remain hospitalized in unknown condition, according to a police news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News