TU linebacker Zaven Collins earns All-America recognition

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins received Associated Press All-America honors Monday, becoming the first Hurricane player on the first team since offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski in 1991.

Last week, Collins was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation’s top defensive player. He also was defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference, runner-up for the Butkus Award and a finalist for the Bednarik Award, another national defensive honor.

A fourth-year junior from Hominy, Collins emerged this season as one of the most dynamic defenders in college football. In eight games, he totaled 54 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions including two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Other TU players earning Associated Press first-team All-America honors were Glenn Dobbs (1942), Marvin Matuszak (1951, 1952) and Howard Twilley (1965).

