TU hosts Memphis on Sunday, looking to regenerate momentum

The Memphis basketball schedule resembles what the University of Tulsa football team endured this past fall.

After three consecutive postponements because of COVID-19 situations involving their opponent, the Tigers visit Tulsa Sunday afternoon for their first game in 2021.

"We understand that we're in a pandemic and this is happening, and this is what you have to ride with," coach Penny Hardaway told Memphis media. "But we just didn't think that it was going to be three games in a row."

The Hurricane basketball team had a pair of nonconference games wiped from its schedule because of a positive test result, then dropped the next game against Wichita State.

After a Jan. 9 battle with UCF was postponed because of the Knights' situation, TU stumbled in its next game, also against Wichita State, to end a six-game win streak.

"You've got to be able to adjust," TU coach Frank Haith said in advance of Wednesday's trip to Wichita State. "You just don't want to lose your momentum, because we've got good momentum right now."