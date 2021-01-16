TU hosts Memphis on Sunday, looking to regenerate momentum

The Memphis basketball schedule resembles what the University of Tulsa football team endured this past fall.
After three consecutive postponements because of COVID-19 situations involving their opponent, the Tigers visit Tulsa Sunday afternoon for their first game in 2021.
"We understand that we're in a pandemic and this is happening, and this is what you have to ride with," coach Penny Hardaway told Memphis media. "But we just didn't think that it was going to be three games in a row."
The Hurricane basketball team had a pair of nonconference games wiped from its schedule because of a positive test result, then dropped the next game against Wichita State.
After a Jan. 9 battle with UCF was postponed because of the Knights' situation, TU stumbled in its next game, also against Wichita State, to end a six-game win streak.
"You've got to be able to adjust," TU coach Frank Haith said in advance of Wednesday's trip to Wichita State. "You just don't want to lose your momentum, because we've got good momentum right now."
The 72-53 defeat against the Shockers definitely appeared to halt TU's momentum, with the Hurricane looking similar to the disjointed team that struggled in the first meeting. Leading scorer Brandon Rachal was held to five points on 2-of-15 shooting.
It was Rachal's second-lowest point total of the season, trailing only a four-point output at Memphis last month. TU managed to win that game anyway, prevailing 56-49 behind 14 points from Austin Richie.
On Sunday, the Tigers will look to get going after not playing since Dec. 29. Under Haith, the Hurricane hasn't lost to Memphis at the Reynolds Center in five meetings, most memorably delivering a staggering 80-40 blow in the game played here last season.
A raucous crowd cheered TU to victory on that day, but the Reynolds Center will remain mostly empty Sunday. Only a limited number of family members will be allowed to attend, with no tickets sold as a COVID-19 precaution.