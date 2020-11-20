TU football: Tulsa-Navy rescheduled for Dec. 5; TU-Cincinnati game moved again to Dec. 12

Tulsa’s home game against Cincinnati has been moved for a third time, this time pushed back a week to Dec. 12, allowing Tulsa-Navy to be rescheduled for Dec. 5, the conference announced on Friday.

The AAC championship game remains Dec. 19.

In addition, new dates were announced for Memphis at Navy, Houston at SMU, Memphis at Tulane and Houston at Memphis – all of which had been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues earlier in the season.

The AAC Championship remains scheduled for Dec. 19 at the home stadium of the team with the best winning percentage in conference games.

Kickoff times and television information for the remaining games will be announced as part of the normal 12-day and 6-day selection process.

