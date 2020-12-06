TU football: Jaxon Player, Zack Long among major contributors in win at Navy

During the University of Tulsa’s incredible six-game win streak, a variety of players have taken turns being the hero.
Linebacker Zaven Collins delivered a pair of interceptions that sealed victories.
Third-string quarterback Davis Brin saved the day against Tulane.
Starting quarterback Zach Smith has keyed several wins and receivers Keylon Stokes, Josh Johnson and JuanCarlos Santana have had big performances.
On Saturday at Navy, the Hurricane relied heavily on two players who were extremely significant in the 19-6 outcome that kept TU tied for first place in the American: placekicker Zack Long and defensive tackle Jaxon Player.
“We’re continuing to make plays in those big moments,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “Different guys have stepped up each and every week and that’s what we’re wanting out of our team.”
Amid offensive struggles that resulted in one touchdown, Long produced most of the afternoon’s points, going 4-for-4 on field goals including a career-long 48-yarder in the second quarter. He moved to 9-of-11 this season, seemingly putting TU’s kicking struggles in the past.
“Zack Long hit big field goals for us,” Montgomery said. “Huge, huge play by him tonight.”
No player was more valuable than Player, who was dominant while recording a dozen tackles including 10 solo, 4.5 for lost yardage and two sacks.
“Jaxon in the middle tonight was just all over the place,” Montgomery said. “He was difficult to block. We moved him around some. Jaxon to me -- I’ve said this for a while -- I think he’s going to have an opportunity to play at the next level. His first step is unbelievable.”
Others on defense played important roles after Collins left with a reaggravated left foot injury and appeared for only one play in the second half. Justin Wright, who has been excellent all season at middle linebacker, had two TFLs while Mitchell Kulkin, a walk-on linebacker from Jenks who wasn’t on the depth chart, came in and finished with six solo tackles.
“Without Zaven, that’s a big loss especially in the second half,” Player said, “but we’ve got players behind him that have been working their (tail) off all year so they can get out there.”
Regarding Collins’ injury, Montgomery said: “I think Zaven’s going to be OK. It’s just one of those aggravated-type injuries that you just have to keep working your way through. He’s a tough kid and hopefully he will be bouncing back next week. I feel like he will, but we’ll see when we get more information.”
The next-man-up mentality has been a recurring theme throughout the season and was on full display in the win against Navy that ensured a spot in the conference championship game against Cincinnati, also this week’s opponent.
“I thought Justin Wright picked his game up even more when Zaven went out,” Montgomery said. “Chris Paul goes down and we’ve got to play a true freshman (Jaden Muskrat) at tackle. He stepped in there and did a fantastic job and finished the game for us. TK (Wilkerson) goes out, Corey (Taylor II) goes out and we’ve got to finish the game with a young Christian Lovick and Anthony (Watkins) and both of those guys came in and did a nice job.
“That’s been the trend all year long. Guys are preparing themselves to play and when they get their opportunity they’re ready and they produce when they step on the field.”
