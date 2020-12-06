TU football: Jaxon Player, Zack Long among major contributors in win at Navy

No player was more valuable than Player, who was dominant while recording a dozen tackles including 10 solo, 4.5 for lost yardage and two sacks.

“Jaxon in the middle tonight was just all over the place,” Montgomery said. “He was difficult to block. We moved him around some. Jaxon to me -- I’ve said this for a while -- I think he’s going to have an opportunity to play at the next level. His first step is unbelievable.”

Others on defense played important roles after Collins left with a reaggravated left foot injury and appeared for only one play in the second half. Justin Wright, who has been excellent all season at middle linebacker, had two TFLs while Mitchell Kulkin, a walk-on linebacker from Jenks who wasn’t on the depth chart, came in and finished with six solo tackles.

“Without Zaven, that’s a big loss especially in the second half,” Player said, “but we’ve got players behind him that have been working their (tail) off all year so they can get out there.”

Regarding Collins’ injury, Montgomery said: “I think Zaven’s going to be OK. It’s just one of those aggravated-type injuries that you just have to keep working your way through. He’s a tough kid and hopefully he will be bouncing back next week. I feel like he will, but we’ll see when we get more information.”