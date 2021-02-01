 Skip to main content
TU defensive line coach Jermial Ashley expected to be hired by Arkansas

TU defensive line coach Jermial Ashley expected to be hired by Arkansas

Memphis vs Tulsa (copy)

Defensive line coach Jermial Ashley spent six seasons on the Tulsa staff.

 Brett Rojo

University of Tulsa defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is expected to be hired for the same position at Arkansas, a source close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World on Monday.

The hire, likely to become official Tuesday, was first reported by FootballScoop.com.

Ashley spent six seasons at TU, coaching what has consistently been a high-performing defensive line. His Hurricane pupils have included 2020 NFL Draft pick Trevis Gipson.

Under former TU defensive coordinator Bill Young, Ashley also was on the Oklahoma State staff for three years. He was a two-year starter at defensive end for Kansas.

