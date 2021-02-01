TU defensive line coach Jermial Ashley expected to be hired by Arkansas

University of Tulsa defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is expected to be hired for the same position at Arkansas, a source close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World on Monday.
The hire, likely to become official Tuesday, was first reported by FootballScoop.com.
Ashley spent six seasons at TU, coaching what has consistently been a high-performing defensive line. His Hurricane pupils have included 2020 NFL Draft pick Trevis Gipson.
Under former TU defensive coordinator Bill Young, Ashley also was on the Oklahoma State staff for three years. He was a two-year starter at defensive end for Kansas.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
