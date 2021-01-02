TU basketball wins at Cincinnati for fifth victory in a row

For the second game in a row, Brandon Rachal delivered the winning free throws for the University of Tulsa in the closing seconds.
Before the Hurricane went on to win 70-66 over Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday afternoon, Rachal went to the line with a dozen seconds left and his team up by two. He calmly made both, despite a timeout in between them.
“I take pride in free throws,” Rachal said. “Every day at the end of practice we shoot free throws. I feel like I am prepared every game to make free throws because of practice.”
Rachal, who also hit two free throws at the end of Tuesday’s upset against No. 5 Houston, finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks to propel TU to its first road win against the Bearcats since 1967. In the series, Cincinnati had won seven consecutive games and 18 of 20 home meetings.
“Heck of a win for our team,” coach Frank Haith said. “We played well in the first half. In the second half, we showed great toughness and made some great plays. We have not won in this building since I have been here, so it was a great win for us.”
In a game matching two of the three teams that won a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship last year, the Hurricane (6-3, 3-1) won its fifth in a row and Cincinnati (2-6, 0-3) lost its fifth in a row.
TU never trailed, jumping out early to a 12-point cushion behind a pair of 3-pointers from Rachal. In the first half he was almost unstoppable, pouring in 16 points and nine rebounds.
When an eight-point halftime lead evaporated, the Hurricane responded with 11 unanswered points to seize momentum. On his way to a career-best performance, Rey Idowu scored nine of those points, taking stellar passes from his teammates and connecting from close range.
“He was terrific,” Haith said. “I’ve been waiting for one of these (games) for Rey, because he’s been working so hard. … He did a really, really good job.”
After the Bearcats went on a late run and tied the game at 63 with 1:30 left, Rachal converted a three-point play to provide enough separation for the remainder, throwing up a wild shot while falling down in the lane.
In addition to Rachal’s production, Idowu had 16 points and six rebounds. Senior guards Darien Jackson and Elijah Joiner combined for 15 points and six assists.
Cincinnati, picked to finish fourth in the league, was held to 34.4% shooting from the field. Seven-footer Chris Vogt, who posed problems in the Hurricane’s lopsided loss last year, was not a factor this time around.
“We took away the big kid, Vogt,” Haith said. “I think he took only two shots. He’s a big part of their offense.”