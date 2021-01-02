TU basketball wins at Cincinnati for fifth victory in a row

For the second game in a row, Brandon Rachal delivered the winning free throws for the University of Tulsa in the closing seconds.

Before the Hurricane went on to win 70-66 over Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday afternoon, Rachal went to the line with a dozen seconds left and his team up by two. He calmly made both, despite a timeout in between them.

“I take pride in free throws,” Rachal said. “Every day at the end of practice we shoot free throws. I feel like I am prepared every game to make free throws because of practice.”

Rachal, who also hit two free throws at the end of Tuesday’s upset against No. 5 Houston, finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks to propel TU to its first road win against the Bearcats since 1967. In the series, Cincinnati had won seven consecutive games and 18 of 20 home meetings.

“Heck of a win for our team,” coach Frank Haith said. “We played well in the first half. In the second half, we showed great toughness and made some great plays. We have not won in this building since I have been here, so it was a great win for us.”