TU basketball pulls away for 79-64 win against UT Arlington

At some point Friday afternoon, the University of Tulsa found much-needed confidence.
Securing its first win of the season, the Hurricane used a dominant second half to pull away from UT Arlington 79-64 at the Reynolds Center, which was closed to fans as a COVID-19 precaution.
“We needed an opportunity to see that ball go through the hoop a little bit on offense, and I think we did today,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve got to build on it and grow from it.”
During a five-minute stretch near the midpoint of the second half, TU (1-2) doubled its advantage, relying on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brandon Rachal and Elijah Joiner and going up 21 on a dunk from Emmanuel Ugboh.
After the baskets started falling, the Hurricane looked like a different team than the one that lost winnable games against TCU and South Carolina to open the season.
“It was just us having the urgency to stay together as a team and knowing that this is Tulsa basketball,” guard Darien Jackson said. “We had something to prove based off our last two games.”
The senior trio of Jackson, Joiner and Rachal combined for 43 points despite not playing for the last seven minutes. With the Hurricane bench cleared, UTA (1-4) scored the game’s final 10 points.
In the first half, the Mavs led by seven until TU regrouped for a crucial 15-5 run in which Rachal scored nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. The Hurricane didn’t trail the rest of the way, leading by as many as 25 in the second half.
