TU basketball pulls away for 79-64 win against UT Arlington

At some point Friday afternoon, the University of Tulsa found much-needed confidence.

Securing its first win of the season, the Hurricane used a dominant second half to pull away from UT Arlington 79-64 at the Reynolds Center, which was closed to fans as a COVID-19 precaution.

“We needed an opportunity to see that ball go through the hoop a little bit on offense, and I think we did today,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve got to build on it and grow from it.”

During a five-minute stretch near the midpoint of the second half, TU (1-2) doubled its advantage, relying on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brandon Rachal and Elijah Joiner and going up 21 on a dunk from Emmanuel Ugboh.

After the baskets started falling, the Hurricane looked like a different team than the one that lost winnable games against TCU and South Carolina to open the season.

“It was just us having the urgency to stay together as a team and knowing that this is Tulsa basketball,” guard Darien Jackson said. “We had something to prove based off our last two games.”