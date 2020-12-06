TU basketball postpones two games after positive COVID-19 test

The University of Tulsa has paused men’s basketball activities after a positive COVID-19 test.
As a result, the Hurricane’s next two games — Tuesday night against Arkansas and Saturday at Oral Roberts — have been postponed.
“The teams are hopeful that the games can be rescheduled,” a Sunday morning release stated.
TU (1-2) played its first home game Friday afternoon, defeating UT Arlington. For the first month of the season, games at the Reynolds Center are being played without fans in attendance.
