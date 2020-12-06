 Skip to main content
TU basketball postpones two games after positive COVID-19 test
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Texas-Arlington Mavericks (copy)

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane plays the Texas-Arlington Mavericks during game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa on Friday.

 Ian Maule Tulsa World file

The University of Tulsa has paused men’s basketball activities after a positive COVID-19 test.

As a result, the Hurricane’s next two games — Tuesday night against Arkansas and Saturday at Oral Roberts — have been postponed.

“The teams are hopeful that the games can be rescheduled,” a Sunday morning release stated.

TU (1-2) played its first home game Friday afternoon, defeating UT Arlington. For the first month of the season, games at the Reynolds Center are being played without fans in attendance.

