 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU basketball: No fans allowed at home games for first month of season

TU basketball: No fans allowed at home games for first month of season

{{featured_button_text}}

For the first month of the season, no fans will be allowed to attend University of Tulsa men's and women's basketball games at the Reynolds Center.

The university cited a need to "protect the health of our students, staff and fans" amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The affected men's games are against UT Arlington (Dec. 4), Arkansas (Dec. 8), Wichita State (Dec. 15) and Northwestern State (Dec. 18).

For the Hurricane women, the schedule includes home games against Wichita State (Dec. 16) and UCF (Dec. 19).

The TU men open the season Saturday against TCU in Kansas City, Missouri, and the women play Dec. 5 at Missouri State.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Coming Saturday

Pick up Saturday's Tulsa World for a TU men's and women's basketball season preview. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says
Local News

COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

  • Updated

To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.

A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News