TU basketball: No fans allowed at home games for first month of season

For the first month of the season, no fans will be allowed to attend University of Tulsa men's and women's basketball games at the Reynolds Center.
The university cited a need to "protect the health of our students, staff and fans" amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
The affected men's games are against UT Arlington (Dec. 4), Arkansas (Dec. 8), Wichita State (Dec. 15) and Northwestern State (Dec. 18).
For the Hurricane women, the schedule includes home games against Wichita State (Dec. 16) and UCF (Dec. 19).
The TU men open the season Saturday against TCU in Kansas City, Missouri, and the women play Dec. 5 at Missouri State.
