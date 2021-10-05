TU announces research collaboration agreement with Dublin City University

Collins College of Business at The University of Tulsa and the Irish Institute of Digital Business (IIDB) at Dublin City University have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote research-focused cooperation and exchanges between faculty, administrative staff, departments and research institutions.

The agreement, which covers an initial five years, sets the groundwork for a collaborative relationship between the Collins College of Business and the IIDB via the creation of dotLAB Midwest at TU. This will be the first dotLAB network member in North America. The other members are in Brazil, France, Italy and Slovenia.

The IIDB is a center of excellence for theoretical and applied research that investigates and accelerates the adoption of digital technologies and the transformation of business using these technologies, TU said in a news release.

Its research incorporates key enabling technologies that are catalyzing digital transformation, including cloud computing, mobile, social media, analytics and blockchain.