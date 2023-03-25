When she got a phone call to come down to her son’s school Friday morning, Cathy Kelley assumed the worst.

“I didn’t know what this was going to be about,” she said. “I just got a call to come down here and my first thought was ‘Oh no, what did Michael do?’”

Instead, University of Tulsa President Brad Carson and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist surprised Kelley’s son, Rogers High School senior Michael Kelley, at an assembly Friday morning with the news that he is the inaugural recipient of the True Blue Neighborhood Scholarship.

Awarded annually to one student who lives near TU, the scholarship will cover Kelley’s tuition, room, board and books in full throughout undergraduate school.

“One thing that is particularly important to us at TU are the students who grow up in Tulsa Public Schools in the backyard of the University of Tulsa,” Carson said. “Especially those students just down the street at Will Rogers.”

A participant in Rogers’ cybersecurity program, Kelley is already taking concurrent enrollment classes at TU and plans to continue studying the subject in college. Friday’s announcement in front of Rogers’ junior and senior classes left him in tears on stage.

“I’ve always focused on my grades throughout high school,” he said. “I’ve doubled down on them because it’s one way to be able to make it in life by …having a lot of knowledge that can be applied to the world.”

The news left Cathy Kelley in shock as well.

“I’m so proud of him,” she said. “I’m so proud that he’s my kid.”

Friday’s announcement marks the second time in two months that TU and TPS have partnered to surprise a student with a full college scholarship. In February, Carson and Gist made a similar presentation at McLain to senior Jasmine Aburto.

“It’s important to both of us that we have a close tie between Tulsa Public Schools and the University of Tulsa,” Carson said. “It’s our local school district, we believe in it and we want to make sure that students are able to come to the University of Tulsa to continue their academic career.”