Former President Donald Trump is coming to Tulsa on Saturday to attend the NCAA Wrestling Championship as the guest of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, the senator confirmed in a text to the Tulsa World late Thursday.

Trump last appeared at the BOK Center in June 2020 while campaigning for reelection.

Bryan Crowe, vice president and general manager of the BOK Center, said Thursday that he did not have any information on the visit.

But multiple sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, had told the Tulsa World earlier Thursday that the former president is expected to attend the event on Saturday.

Mullin wrestled at Stilwell High School and attended Missouri Valley College on a wrestling scholarship, according to his Senate website.

Trump is not expected to make any public statements or make himself available to the media, according to sources.

Trump’s June 20, 2020, visit to Tulsa drew headlines across the country because it was his first campaign stop since COVID-19 broke out earlier in the year. The event was originally scheduled for June 19, Juneteenth, which sparked an outcry from African American leaders.

The Trump rally is probably best known for its poor turnout. Leading up to the event, Trump campaign officials said more than 1 million people had RSVP’d. The actual attendance was closer to 7,000.

Mayor G.T. Bynum drew heavy criticism for allowing the event, which took place amid the nationwide unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

He has maintained consistently that he did not have the authority to single the event out for cancellation.

“The decisions I made there were about providing equal opportunity for people to make their voice heard,” Bynum said a few months after the rally.

He noted at the time that the city ensured that Black Lives Matter protesters had an opportunity to express their views and that he thought it was important to do the same for Trump supporters.

“They both have a right as Americans to make their voices heard. And I defended both groups and have taken heat from both sides for my defense of them,” Bynum said.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told the Tulsa World on Thursday that the Police Department has not received any confirmation or official notice that Trump is coming to town again.

“And any sudden notice would have to come from the Secret Service or his specific detail,” Meulenberg said.

Asked whether the Police Department has had conversations with the Secret Service about a possible visit, Meulenberg said he couldn’t disclose that “because it would be a question of national security.”

