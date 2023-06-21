City councilors voted 6-3 on Wednesday to reject a proposed million-dollar settlement with a former elementary school art teacher who filed a lawsuit against the city and two police officers for allegedly violating her First Amendment rights.

Sheila Buck, 65, was arrested outside the BOK Center before then-President Donald Trump’s June 2020 campaign rally.

The lawsuit alleged that Buck was arrested and removed from a city street by Tulsa police, at the direction of the Trump campaign, because she was wearing a T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on the front.

Buck, who had a ticket for the rally, was forcibly removed from a cordoned-off area outside the arena and taken to the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, where she was booked on a complaint of obstructing a police officer.

Last month, a Tulsa County District Court judge threw out the misdemeanor charge against Buck.

City Councilors Phil Lakin, Chris Bengel, Jeannie Cue, Crista Patrick, Grant Miller and Jayme Fowler voted to reject the proposed settlement. Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Laura Bellis voted against the motion to reject.

Patrick, the council's chairwoman, declined to comment after the vote because the litigation now remains ongoing.

Buck first filed her lawsuit July 1, 2021 in state court.

The lawsuit was amended after the case was transferred to Tulsa federal court July 20, 2021.

In her civil rights lawsuit, Buck named multiple defendants, including two Tulsa police officers involved in her arrest, the city of Tulsa, two unnamed Secret Service agents and the Trump campaign.

City officials argued that the Trump campaign was exempt from the city permitting requirement, which would have allowed the campaign to limit access to the event, citing an ordinance that exempted activities conducted by a governmental agency.

But U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan noted in an April 2022 ruling that the Trump campaign was not a government agency, but rather a political rally that was not a presidential event.

Eagan also rejected the city’s claim that the cordoned-off area of Denver Avenue constituted “restricted grounds” where the President is protected by the Secret Service.

“The Court is highly skeptical that a political campaign rally is an event of national significance — a rally for one particular political candidate stands in stark contrast to widely-recognized events of national significance, such as Inauguration Day or events commemorating federal holidays such as Veterans Day, Independence Day and so forth,” Eagan wrote.

Eagan also ruled that Secret Service agents cannot be sued under the federal civil rights legislation because it dealt with persons acting under color of state law, adding “no set of facts could plausibly establish that the Secret Service agents were acting under color of state law.”

Eagan also dismissed Trump’s re-election campaign organization and one of its employees from the lawsuit in her April 2022 ruling.

