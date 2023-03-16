Former President Donald Trump has been invited to visit Tulsa on Saturday to attend the Big 12 Wrestling Championship as the guest Sen. Markwayne Mullin, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.
Trump last appeared at the BOK Center in June 2020 while campaigning for reelection.
Bryan Crowe, vice president and general manager of the BOK Center, said Thursday that he did not have any information on the visit.
But multiple sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Tulsa World on Thursday that the former president is expected to attend the event on Saturday.
Mullin wrestled at Stilwell High School and attended Missouri Valley College on a wrestling scholarship, according to his Senate website.
Trump is not expected to make any public statements or make himself available to the media, according to sources.
Trump’s June 20, 2020, visit to Tulsa drew headlines across the country because it was his first campaign stop since COVID-19 broke out earlier in the year. The event was originally scheduled for June 19, Juneteenth, which sparked an outcry from African American leaders.
The Trump rally is probably best known for its poor turnout. Leading up to the event, Trump campaign officials said more than 1 million people had RSVP’d. The actual attendance was closer to 7,000.
“Officially, the Tulsa Police Department has not been given any confirmation or official notification that he is coming,” said Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg. “And sudden notice would have to come from the Secret Service or his specific detail.”
Asked whether the Police Department has had conversations with the Secret Service about a possible visit, Meulenberg said he couldn’t disclose that “because it would be a question of national security.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Throwback Tulsa: Donald Trump visits Tulsa for campaign event seven years ago today
January 2016: 10 minutes of Donald Trump highlights as he visits Tulsa
