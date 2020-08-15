For Laura Grisham, at least one point is not debatable.
“I truly believe it’s the greatest honor of my life, to get to teach here at Monroe Demonstration Academy,” she said.
But the fourth-year instructor, who this fall will move from teaching English to debate, won’t deny it:
Being named Tulsa Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year also ranks near the top of her achievements.
One of five finalists for the 2020-21 title, Grisham received the news Friday afternoon at Monroe, where she was surprised by district officials, along with her parents and other family members.
“To get to be here and represent the district is unbelievable,” said Grisham, who will now be a candidate for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
“I wouldn’t be able to do this without the team that we have here at Monroe and without my family, so truly this is a team win.”
Due to COVID-19, the announcement was handled differently this year.
The finalists participated in a Zoom conference call, during which the winner was revealed. Grisham was then escorted to the school parking area, where district officials in face coverings had assembled to congratulate her.
Superintendent Deborah Gist said: “Although this is not our traditional way to celebrate our Teacher of the Year, we are thrilled for Laura to represent our district.
“Being a teacher is an extraordinarily challenging job, especially in a pandemic, but it is also profoundly rewarding. Great teachers are not only the heart of excellent schools; they are the foundation from which our communities are able to grow and thrive.”
TPS Board of Education member Jennettie Marshall presented the award to Grisham.
“Thank you for your service and all your hard work, and thank you for the joy that you bring to our schools,” Marshall told her.
Rob Kaiser, Monroe’s interim principal and a former TPS Teacher of the Year himself, said: “Ms. Grisham exemplifies what it means to be a community-based teacher. She empowers her students; she lifts the voices up of the families. She creates an environment in her classroom and throughout the community and school that truly empowers her students and families.
“We couldn’t be more proud of her for all the hard work she’s done,” Kaiser said.
As part of the honor, Grisham received $1,000.
The other four finalists, who were surprised at their homes Friday by school leaders, received $500 each. They included Veronica Diaz-Rodriguez, Dual Language Academy; Sarah Ivie, Eliot Elementary; Akela Leach, Lanier Elementary; and Ashley Powell, Owen Elementary.
The finalists were announced in February.
Traditionally, an awards banquet is held in the spring but was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
As TPS prepares to begin distance learning due to the pandemic, it’s “a time of uncertainty,” Grisham said. “But I will continue to show up every single day to work for our kids and for our families. I think what we’ve been able to do as a team here at Monroe shows what you can do when you have a tough hand of cards dealt to you.”
Grisham added: “I genuinely believe I have the best job in the world. … I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent Monroe, the community here in north Tulsa and the district.”
