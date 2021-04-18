Trucker dies on Turner Turnpike after stopping and load falls on him

A North Carolina man died on the Turner Turnpike after stopping his semi-tractor trailer to check his load and the load fell on him, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Mario Terrell Harrison, 37, of Cameron, North Carolina, died after stopping the truck he was driving westbound on the turnpike in Oklahoma County, troopers said.

The incident occurred about a mile east of Luther, about 2:12 p.m. Saturday, when Harrison pulled to the shoulder and exited the vehicle to secure or check his load. For an unknown reason, the load shifted and fell on him, troopers said.

He was pinned for an unknown amount of time and was pronounced dead at the scene with head, neck, trunk, internal and external injuries, according to an Oklahoma medical examiner, the OHP said.

An OHP report did not say what type of load the truck was carrying. The cause of the incident is under investigation, troopers said.