Troy Aikman announces music festival in Henryetta to help his hometown

Troy Aikman is giving back to his hometown in a big way.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback announced Friday he's launching a music festival in Henryetta next year with country music star Blake Shelton as the headliner.

Aikman, the former University of Oklahoma quarterback who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, made the announcement during a surprise appearance at a pep rally at Henryetta High School.

The Highway to Henryetta festival is June 11 and while Shelton will headline, Aikman said he might also perform at the show. He did a country music album in the 1990s with the single "Oklahoma Nights."

Proceeds of the festival will help various community programs and youth initiatives in Henryetta.

Aikman worked the Fox telecast Thursday night in Cleveland when the Denver Broncos played the Cleveland Browns and flew to Oklahoma Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tulsa World Sports Columnist Bill Haisten got a chance to talk to Aikman not only about the music festival but also a number of football topics. Look for what Aikman had to say about the OU quarterback situation on Monday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.