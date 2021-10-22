 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy Aikman announces music festival in Henryetta to help his hometown
0 Comments
breaking

Troy Aikman announces music festival in Henryetta to help his hometown

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Troy Aikman is giving back to his hometown in a big way.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback announced Friday he's launching a music festival in Henryetta next year with country music star Blake Shelton as the headliner.

Aikman, the former University of Oklahoma quarterback who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, made the announcement during a surprise appearance at a pep rally at Henryetta High School.

The Highway to Henryetta festival is June 11 and while Shelton will headline, Aikman said he might also perform at the show. He did a country music album in the 1990s with the single "Oklahoma Nights."  

Proceeds of the festival will help various community programs and youth initiatives in Henryetta.

Aikman worked the Fox telecast Thursday night in Cleveland when the Denver Broncos played the Cleveland Browns and flew to Oklahoma Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tulsa World Sports Columnist Bill Haisten got a chance to talk to Aikman not only about the music festival but also a number of football topics. Look for what Aikman had to say about the OU quarterback situation on Monday.  

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trump goes to court to get his Twitter back

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News