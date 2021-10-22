Troy Aikman announces music festival in Henryetta to help his hometown

Troy Aikman talks with Henryetta quarterback Brady Norman as people take photos during a visit to Henryetta High School Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Henryetta, Okla. Aikman visited the school to announce his music festival called, "Highway to Henryetta," which will be headlined by Blake Shelton.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Troy Aikman tips his cap after speaking to during a pep assembly at Henryetta High School Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Henryetta, Okla. Aikman visited the school to announce his music festival called, "Highway to Henryetta," which will be headlined by Blake Shelton.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Troy Aikman speaks during a pep assembly at Henryetta High School Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Henryetta, Okla. Aikman visited the school to announce his music festival called, "Highway to Henryetta," which will be headlined by Blake Shelton.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Troy Aikman speaks during a pep assembly at Henryetta High School Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Henryetta, Okla. Aikman visited the school to announce his music festival called, "Highway to Henryetta," which will be headlined by Blake Shelton.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Troy Aikman speaks during a pep assembly at Henryetta High School Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Henryetta, Okla. Aikman visited the school to announce his music festival called, "Highway to Henryetta," which will be headlined by Blake Shelton.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
High School students dance during a pep assembly as Troy Aikman visits Henryetta High School Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Henryetta, Okla. Aikman visited the school to announce his music festival called, "Highway to Henryetta," which will be headlined by Blake Shelton.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Troy Aikman films the high school student section do a dance during a visit to Henryetta High School Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Henryetta, Okla. Aikman visited the school to announce his music festival called, "Highway to Henryetta," which will be headlined by Blake Shelton.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Troy Aikman speaks during a pep assembly at Henryetta High School on Friday.
Troy Aikman is giving back to his hometown in a big way.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback announced Friday he's launching a music festival in Henryetta next year with country music star Blake Shelton as the headliner.
Aikman, the former University of Oklahoma quarterback who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, made the announcement during a surprise appearance at a pep rally at Henryetta High School.
The Highway to Henryetta festival is June 11 and while Shelton will headline, Aikman said he might also perform at the show. He did a country music album in the 1990s with the single "Oklahoma Nights."
Proceeds of the festival will help various community programs and youth initiatives in Henryetta.
Aikman worked the Fox telecast Thursday night in Cleveland when the Denver Broncos played the Cleveland Browns and flew to Oklahoma Friday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tulsa World Sports Columnist Bill Haisten got a chance to talk to Aikman not only about the music festival but also a number of football topics. Look for what Aikman had to say about the OU quarterback situation on Monday.
I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397
