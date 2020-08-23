The remnants of tropical systems Marco and Laura, currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, could bring showers and storms to northeast Oklahoma later in the week, forecasters said.
"Attention will ... turn to increasing tropical moisture from the remnants of Marco that will advect west and north into our area by the middle of the week. Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be the result Wednesday and Wednesday night," forecasters at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"The latest runs of (models) have all shifted well west with the track of Laura, and should these models verify, direct impacts in our forecast area will be much more likely. Have upped (precipitation probability) from the National Blend of Models for Thursday into Friday, and if the western track holds, further significant upward adjustments ... may be needed over the next couple days."
At 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, Category 1 Hurricane Marco had sustained winds of 75 mph and was in the Gulf of Mexico moving north-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Laura, located between Hispaniola and Cuba, had winds near 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.
Shower and thunderstorm chances in northeast Oklahomavwill continue into next weekend as a weak frontal boundary looks to either approach or move into the area from the north, forecasters said.
Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-90s, with lower-90s on Wednesday, forecasters said.