Tropical storm remnants expected to bring heavy rain to parts of eastern Oklahoma

The remnants of a tropical storm churning in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of eastern Oklahoma, forecasters said.
Tropical Storm Pamela is expected to make landfall on Mexico's west coast Wednesday morning, before its remnants race northeast into central and north Texas, and parts of Oklahoma.
By Thursday, "deep layered flow ... will favor training/repeat convection, with the possibility of locally heavy rainfall for southeastern portions of the forecast area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Flood headlines may be needed and we'll continue to closely monitor the situation."
A flash flood watch is in effect for dozens of counties from the Texas-Mexico border, extending hundreds of miles northeast into southeastern Oklahoma. The watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
The forecast for Tulsa is an 80% chance of rain on Wednesday due to an unrelated storm system, forecasters said.
Rain chances of 40-50% will continue Wednesday night through midday Friday in Tulsa, forecasters said, before a strong cold front moves through the area, bringing more seasonable temperatures.
The expected rainy pattern follows a spring-like severe storm system Sunday night that resulted in dozens of reports of high winds, hail and tornadoes in the region, including one in Beggs and another in Coweta that left a trail of damage and forced school closings there.
Mostly clear conditions are expected Friday night through Monday in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
Tulsa averages 3.78 inches of rain in October. So far this month as of Tuesday, 2.15 inches has fallen at the official recording site at Tulsa International Airport.
The average high is 73.6 degrees for the month.
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'