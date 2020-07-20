The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash at an interstate highway split in east Oklahoma City.
Beau Barker, 30, of Ada was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene about 12:30 a.m. Monday on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to westbound I-240.
Barker was in the outside lane of the two-lane ramp when he was struck, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The vehicle involved reportedly fled the scene and remains unidentified as of Monday morning.