The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash at an interstate highway split in east Oklahoma City.

Beau Barker, 30, of Ada was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene about 12:30 a.m. Monday on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to westbound I-240.

Barker was in the outside lane of the two-lane ramp when he was struck, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The vehicle involved reportedly fled the scene and remains unidentified as of Monday morning. 

He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University.

